Safety norms in cars flouted, says director of organising firm

Hyderabad: A director of Racing Promotions Private Limited, which organised the Indian Racing League race in Hyderabad, alleged foul play and flouting of safety norms in Sunday’s event that ended incompletely.

The director, Navjeet Harjinder Gadhoke, approached the Delhi High Court, which, in turn, directed the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India to examine issues relating to safety and take “such measures as may be warranted.”

The court, however, refused to intervene in the matter relating to the conduct of the racing event as “there is a serious managerial dispute” between the director and the Board of RPPL, “and the instant petition is a smokescreen to settle grievances.”

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, upheld the direction of a single-judge bench, over allegations that safety norms pertaining to racing cars were ignored.

“This court is inclined to agree with the direction of the learned single judge whereby FMSCI has been requested to duly examine the representation of the appellant (Gadhoke) on the safety issues and take appropriate measures to combat the same,” the bench stated.

“In our considered opinion, racing being a sport that requires utmost precaution and safety measures on the part of the organisers, we believe FMSCI will ensure that anxieties pertaining to the safety of the conduct of the race are addressed appropriately,” the bench observed.

The Delhi High Court pronounced its order on Friday, before the two-day event kicked off.

Gadhoke, in the petition, alleged that the sanction provided by FMSCI to the organising company was an outcome of foul play as it flouts numerous safety norms.

Further, the petitioner alleged that the RPPL has been consistently allowed to bypass various statutory approvals and permissions.

The respondent agencies dismissed his allegations and informed the court that a dispute arose among directors, as the company was not prepared to purchase racing cars owned by Gadhoke’s family.