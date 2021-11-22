TS nod for post-mortems after sunset

Hyderabad: Post-mortems can now be conducted after sunset across government hospitals in Telangana state. Family members of the deceased will benefit from the move. It will also facilitate organ donations within the stipulated time, officials said.

The decision was taken following new post-mortem protocols released by the ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW), wherein it was decided to allow post-mortem examination after sunset.

On Saturday, director of medical education (DME) K. Ramesh Reddy issued orders to principals and superintendents of teaching hospitals under the DME to follow the new MOHFW protocols.

The DME said government hospitals in Telangana state will assess fitness and adequate infrastructure, etc., so that evidentiary value is not diluted during post-mortems after sunset. Principals and superintendents will make necessary arrangements for procedures, the DME said, adding that the hospitals will ensure that video recording of the post-mortem shall be done for all procedures conducted at night to rule out any suspicion and preserve them for future reference for legal purposes.

“Post-mortem for organ donation should be taken up on priority and be conducted even after sunset at hospitals which have infrastructure for conducting them on a regular basis. However, cases of homicides, suicides, rapes, decomposed bodies, cases under suspected foul play should not be subjected for post-mortem during night unless there is a law and order situation,” the DME said.