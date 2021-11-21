Tamil Nadu govt's new policy ensures more protection for children

The policy also assures to protect children from violence, abuse and exploitation and provide access to education and good health care and commits to equal access to life, survival, health and nutrition by identifying their health needs across all life stages. Representational Image. (AFP)

Chennai: The State government unveiled an ambitious policy for children on Saturday with a view to ensuring a more robust improvement in some of its child protection indicators like child marriage, child labour, crimes against children and number of children in conflict with law.

Reaffirming that the child is the supremely important asset, the 'Tamil Nadu State Policy for Children 2021' has identified areas that needed more attention like malnutrition, anaemia, infant mortality, under 5 mortality, child sex ratio, full immunization, body mass index, gross enrolment the high and higher secondary school level and open defecation.

Identifying the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals as essential for children’s overall development, the policy bestows on children the right to express their views so that their opinions in all matters concerning them are heard and respected.

It recognizes the child’s right to be not discriminated on the basis of place of birth, sex, religion, caste, class, language, disability and social and economic status and adheres to principle of ‘first call for children, which mandates all actions concerning children taken by public, private and administrative authorities, besides legislative bodies to be in the interest of children.

The policy also assures to protect children from violence, abuse and exploitation and provide access to education and good health care and commits to equal access to life, survival, health and nutrition by identifying their health needs across all life stages.

So, high priority would be given in investing in the first 1000 days of the child’s life, starting from the mothers’ pregnancy to completion of two years. Increased and improved access to information to enable the community to make informed choices on birth, spacing of children and impact on health is another area that the document stresses on.

Listing out the do’s and don’ts at various stages of the child’s life starting from delivery, the policy emphasis on tracking all children in the 0 to 8 age group, be they of migrant labour or slum dwellers, whether they are in the streets or of third gender or physically disabled.

It talks at length about providing every child education and protection and ensuring their participation with understanding of their rights in all activities including Bala Sabhas that should be created in the Grama Sabhas.

It also makes a commitment to strengthen all existing mechanisms, provide adequate funds, establish systems to monitor the implementation of policies, harness technology and create awareness among all stakeholders including the children themselves.