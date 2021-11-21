Nation Other News 21 Nov 2021 BJP supports demand ...
Nation, In Other News

BJP supports demand for Amaravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh

ANI
Published Nov 21, 2021, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2021, 1:01 pm IST
YSRCP govt proposed three different capitals in the state - Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Kurnool
Bharatiya Janata Party leader YS Chowdary. (Photo: Twitter/@yschowdary)
 Bharatiya Janata Party leader YS Chowdary. (Photo: Twitter/@yschowdary)

Vijayawada: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader YS Chowdary on Sunday said that his party supports the demand of declaring Amravati as the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.

"On behalf of BJP, we have passed a resolution for supporting Amravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP government announced that there will be three capitals of the state without having any authority to do so. In order to support the local farmers who gave land for the capital development, BJP supports them and will see that capital remains in Amravati," said Chowdary.

 

"We demand from CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that Amaravati shall be continued as the capital as per the unanimous decision on the Assembly floor by all the parties prior to 2019. We express our open support for farmers and respect their agreements with the State Government for new capital construction at Amaravati," he added.

Chowdary informed the reporters that BJP National General Secretary Purandareswari, National Secretary Y. Satya Kumar, State BJP President Somu Veerraju, Rajyasabha Member CM Ramesh, YS Chowdary, and several other BJP leaders will attend the 'Amaravathi Farmers Maha Padayatra' protest near Kavali, Nellore District for Amaravathi today.

 

YSRCP government proposed three different capitals in the state, Amaravati a legislative capital, Visakhapatnam an executive one and Kurnool the judicial capital.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh capital, andhra pradesh capital issue
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot addresses the press conference ahead the expansion of Rajasthan cabinet ministry, at his residence in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)

Women representation to increase in Rajasthan cabinet with induction of two new faces

The NGT was hearing a petition filed by lawyers Saloni Singh and Arush Pathania seeking steps to check pollution on railway properties, particularly on tracks. (Photo: PTI/File)

Keep rail tracks free from defecation: NGT

Residents wade through a flood-affected area in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh floods: Rahul Gandhi asks Cong workers to extend all possible help

Amazon had said in a statement earlier that it does not allow sale of illegal products through its platform, and it was cooperating with the probe in the matter. (Photo: PTI)

Amazon India officials booked over online ganja smuggling



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Uttar Pradesh to launch ambulance service for cows in December

For the first time in the history of the state, the Yogi Adityanath government gave funds to cow shelters for keeping stray cattle. (PTI file image)

Kerala: Green summit calls for change in development concepts to solve climate issues

Dr. TV Sajeev, scientist of Kerala Forest Research Institute speaks at the Green Kerala Summit organized by Kerala State Sunni Students Federation. (By arrangement)

Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe in ISRO spy case: Kerala High Court told

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Inculcate book reading habit among students: Venkaiah

Naidu visited the historic 118-year-old Ramamohan Library here on Sunday and announced an Rs five lakh donation to the library. (DC photo)

U.S. Marines Corps celebrates 246th anniversary

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps pose for a picture at the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->