Nation Other News 21 Nov 2021 After sanitation, Hy ...
Nation, In Other News

After sanitation, Hyderabad about to put back in infrastructure front

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Nov 22, 2021, 2:57 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2021, 2:57 am IST
The city is now not in a strong financial position to execute its ongoing and future infrastructure project
The lockdown I and II helped the civic authorities to put all pending projects on fast track and make rapid progress. It completed flyovers and underpasses at several locations under the flagship programme. (Representational DC Image)
 The lockdown I and II helped the civic authorities to put all pending projects on fast track and make rapid progress. It completed flyovers and underpasses at several locations under the flagship programme. (Representational DC Image)

Hyderabad: The city has plunged 14 positions from rank 23 to rank 37 in the current year's Swachh Survekshan rankings which were declared this year is now struggling to execute its flagship mega projects in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The lethargy of civic staff, despite sending false reports to the Centre to attain better ranking in Swachh Survekshan, it could not make it in the list of top 25 competing with 4,320 other cities across the country. Surprisingly, the corporation authorities made a grand announcement claiming that Hyderabad achieved rank 13 in the ‘Best Sustainable City’ category while losing in cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation aspects. But the fact of the matter was Hyderabad achieved rank 13 competing with 48 cities with over 40 lakh population was only on the revenue front that too based on reports and citizen feedback given by the GHMC staff themselves. The city is now not in a strong financial position to execute its ongoing and future infrastructure project as all financial institutions have been shying away.

With only Rs 220 crore remaining with the civic authorities in the funds earmarked for the completion of SRDP, officials are said to be worried about the ongoing city infrastructure projects. The corporation has already spent about Rs 3,000 for the project, which includes Rs 1,000 crore municipal bonds and about Rs 1,750 crore funds raised in the form of Rupee Term Loan (RTL).

 

Previously, the municipal administration and urban development department issued a GO No 763 to raise loans worth Rs 2,500 crore. It also hired a consultant - SBI Capital Markets Limited - to raise RTL loans with 0.1 per cent fee. The corporation authorities claimed that amounts were raised in 10 to 12 instalments as per the requirement of the GHMC. The lockdown I and II helped the civic authorities to put all pending projects on fast track and make rapid progress. It completed flyovers and underpasses at several locations under the flagship programme.

 

Highly placed sources in the corporation said out of the total Rs 25,000 crore required for the SRDP project, the civic body took up skyway works worth Rs 6,000 in phase I. The civic body managed to execute projects worth Rs 3,000 crore raised through municipal bonds, RTL loans and GHMC's treasury. And now with only Rs 220 crore remaining in the funds raised through RTL loans, the corporation would have to depend on the state government for the budgetary allocation, as no financial institution is coming forward to lend money for infrastructure projects.

 

A senior GHMC official on condition of anonymity told Deccan Chronicle that town planning and engineering officials disclosed the issue in a recent review meeting. He said there was no way to go ahead with the ongoing projects unless the state government came to their rescue. The official said with the available funds, GHMC could complete the right hand side flyover and underpass at LB Nagar Junction apart from flyovers at Shaikpet, Bahadurpura and Owaisi Junction. However, he said that the steel bridge project at Nalgonda X Roads, Indira Park-VST skyway and other pending flyovers in western part of the city would come to a grinding halt if the state government did not come to the corporation's rescue.

 

...
Tags: swachh survekshan, greater hyderabad municipal corporation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Earlier, the Chief Minister underwent treatment twice in the national capital and stayed put for a few days. (DC Image)

KCR’s wife undergoes tests at AIIMS

This will facilitate organ donations within the stipulated time, officials said. Representational Image.(AFP)

TS nod for post-mortems after sunset

As per data provided by tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod during awareness meetings as many as 96,676 claims were approved giving farming rights on 3.08 lakh acres of forest land in the state to tribals. (AB Image)

Influx of claims for Podu land pattas baffles TS babus

Anything in the range of Rs 2 to 5 lakh is paid to each voter based on the post. Representational Image. (AFP)

Congress undecided on contesting MLC elections



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala: Green summit calls for change in development concepts to solve climate issues

Dr. TV Sajeev, scientist of Kerala Forest Research Institute speaks at the Green Kerala Summit organized by Kerala State Sunni Students Federation. (By arrangement)

Keep rail tracks free from defecation: NGT

The NGT was hearing a petition filed by lawyers Saloni Singh and Arush Pathania seeking steps to check pollution on railway properties, particularly on tracks. (Photo: PTI/File)

Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe in ISRO spy case: Kerala High Court told

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Inculcate book reading habit among students: Venkaiah

Naidu visited the historic 118-year-old Ramamohan Library here on Sunday and announced an Rs five lakh donation to the library. (DC photo)

U.S. Marines Corps celebrates 246th anniversary

Members of the U.S. Marine Corps pose for a picture at the U.S. Consulate General in Hyderabad. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->