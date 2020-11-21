The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Other News 21 Nov 2020 Polavaram project: E ...
Nation, In Other News

Polavaram project: Earth-cum-rock fill dam to begin in January next year

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 21, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Issues related to land acquisition and resettlement and rehabilitation of the evacuees will be done in a phased manner by end of 2021
Only project related vehicles and light vehicles will be permitted to ply on ECRF dam and also on spillway bridge once all works are completed.
 Only project related vehicles and light vehicles will be permitted to ply on ECRF dam and also on spillway bridge once all works are completed.

VIJAYAWADA: The execution of earth-cum-rock-fill (ECRF) dam of Polavaram irrigation project at Polavaram in West Godavari district, will start in January with a target to complete it by the year-end.

The ECRF dam will come up at a height of 54 meters stretching to a length of 2.3 km with 200 meters width at bed and 12 meters width at the top. Nearly 1.18 crore cubic meters of earth excavation and setting up graded stone works will be taken up. The dam will have a water storage level of 45.72 meters and the dam helps storage of 194.6 tmc ft of water at full reservoir level.

 

Water resources authorities are taking up preparatory works with just over a month left for starting the works. Accordingly, they will be closing nearly 200 meters gap on upstream cofferdam as it measures a height of 45.72 meters so that the river water will be diverted towards the spillway to cross and continue its course downstream. The cofferdam, measuring 32 meters in height, located downstream the river will be strengthened as the coffer dam on both upstream and downstream to help construction of the dam.

The authorities are targeting completion of spillway works by April as nearly 30,000 cubic meters of concrete works remain pending. The spillway bridge will be coming up at a height of 54 meters and crest gates will be erected on piers at a height of 55 meters.

 

At present, the authorities are dewatering the spill channel as a huge quantum of flood water is still there.

Water level in the spill channel is at 20 meters height against the water level in the river at nearly 15.6 meters height. The authorities plan to complete a dewatering exercise by using high capacity pumps by the end of December. Nearly 2.5 lakh cubic meters of concrete works are pending with the spill channel and the authorities are planning to complete the works by April.

Issues related to land acquisition and resettlement and rehabilitation of the evacuees will be done in a phased manner by end of 2021. By March 21, the authorities intend to settle land acquisition and R and R issues at 41.5 meters height at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

 

Polavaram project chief engineer B. Sudhakar Babu said, “As we are able to complete all major components of the project in a phased manner, we will be executing ECRF dam in a year beginning from January so that we will be able to complete the whole project, include settlement of land acquisition and R and R issues by the end of next year.”

...
Tags: ecrf dam polavaram project, water resources wing preparatory works, polavaram spillway works, resettlement and rehabilitation polavaram evacuees
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Many doctors have written to the government asking it to stop these elections.

Indian Medical Association Telangana elections today, many term it undemocratic

Devi Priya bagged the Sahitya Akademi Award 2017, for his book Gaali Rangu

Sahitya Academy award winner Shaik Khaja Hussain, popular as Devi Priya, passes away

For those who seek grace marks, JNTUH said that a separate Form-5 earmarked for this category will have to be filled.

JNTUH sets rules for grace marks, credit exemption

Pandits offer Pushkar Harathi at the Sankalbagh ghat on Tungabhadra river on Saturday as part of the Pushkaralu.

Defying Andhra Pradesh government orders, pilgrims take dip in Tungabhadra river



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bombay High Court directs govt to clear its stand on media trials

Sushant Singh Rajput (Image: instagram)

PM Modi renames Shipping Ministry to 'Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha connecting South Gujarat with Saurashtra via the sea, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (PTI)

In a rare move, funeral ceremony of Tibetan soldier open to public

The last rites of the commando was was performed in Ladakh with full honors in public glare attended by top BJP functionaries. — DC photo

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham