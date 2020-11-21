JNTUH sets rules for grace marks, credit exemption

For those who seek grace marks, JNTUH said that a separate Form-5 earmarked for this category will have to be filled.

HYDERABAD: The JNTUH has released a college-wise list of students eligible to apply for grace marks and credit exemption. This is available on the TSheet in portals of their respective principals.

As per the directions, students have to fill up the appropriate undertaking form to be downloaded from the student service portal, and the principals have to sign them. These forms need to be either printed on the college letterhead or with a separate covering letter from the principal enclosing the appropriate form and sent to the office of Director of Evaluation. Applications received by November 20 will be processed and efforts will be made to issue PC and CMM at the earliest possible date.

For those who seek grace marks, JNTUH said that a separate Form-5 earmarked for this category will have to be filled. Marks shall be added up to 10 marks for four year UG courses in a maximum of two subjects the candidate has failed, seven or eight marks for lateral entry students of B. Tech and B. Pharm, respectively.

For those who seek only credit exemption, the students who failed in not more than two subjects and credits of the failed subjects is less than or equal to six, are eligible to apply through a separate Form-6.

Those seeking both grace marks and credit exemption, a separate Form-7 earmarked for this category needs to be filled up. Rules mentioned in the above two cases of grace marks and credit exemption will be applicable.