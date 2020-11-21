The Indian Premier League 2020

Auto, cab, truck strike on November 26 in Telangana

SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Nov 21, 2020
The bandh call poster was released on Friday by members of the joint action committee, comprising several trade unions
The Auto Union Samakhya said they have nine major demands, including the abolition of the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, formation of a transportation workers’ board and others
Hyderabad: Auto rickshaws, cabs, trucks and lorries, and other private transportations in Telangana will join to support the nation-wide bandh against the BJP government at the Centre. The bandh call poster was released on Friday by members of the joint action committee, comprising several trade unions including AITUC, CITU, IFTU, INTUC, TRSKV and TNTUC for a strike on November 26.

A. Satish Reddy, general secretary, Telangana Auto Union Samakhya, said they have come up with nine major demands, including the abolition of the Motor Vehicle Act, 2019, formation of a transportation workers’ board, waiving off of transportation tax for the lockdown and Covid period starting March till December 31.

 

Other demands include stopping “extortion of usurious interests” by private financiers for the duration of the Corona impact and lockdown, besides a payment of Rs 10,000 per month to auto and cab drivers for the same period when they had no work, besides exemption from paying EMIs against vehicle loans till March 31, 2021.

He also demanded that the TRS government provide all cab drivers with double bedroom houses.

