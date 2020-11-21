The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation

51L Covid-19 tests held in Telangana, to be increased to 64K per day

Published Nov 21, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
There is a fear that there will be a risk of co-infection and Covid-19 with the onset of winter and resultant respiratory diseases
Hyderabad: Fifty-one lakh Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the state and there is no compromise on testing, Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Health, said on Saturday.

During a review meeting carried out by the department along with health minister Etala Rajendar, it was stated that the tests will be increased to 64,000 per day. Arrangements being done for the same as there is a fear that there will be a risk of co-infection and Covid-19 with the onset of winter and resultant respiratory diseases

 

People have been urged to wear masks properly and not go out of their homes without masks. Dr Ramesh Reddy  said: “There is a need to be vigilant for the next two months. People have to comply with the protocols of Covid-19 and follow the regime of wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding unnecessary travel.”

The state has 1,600 ventilators available in 62 government hospitals and there is no shortage of oxygen. Dr Reddy said, “We are prepared for the second wave and sending special teams to the districts to ensure that the hospitals are able to take care of patients.”

 

Quarantine leave for the healthcare staff is no longer valid and all of them have to report to work.

With the GHMC elections on December 1, Dr Ramesh Reddy urged politicians and activists to wear masks during their campaigns. With political activity increasing in city, there is a need for following protocols as a lot of people can get exposed.

