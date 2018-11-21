search on deccanchronicle.com
See pics: Deepika, Ranveer dazzle in gold for their Bengaluru reception

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 21, 2018, 8:14 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 8:28 pm IST
The reception on Wednesday evening in Bengaluru's Leela Palace Hotel is for the actors' close friends and families.
The saree that Deepika is wearing for her Bengaluru reception is gifted to her by her mother Ujjala Padukone. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Mumbai: After a gala wedding in Italy's Lake Como on November 14 and 15, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, now commonly known as DeepVeer, on Wednesday hosted their first wedding reception in Bengaluru. 

Actors, cricketers and politicians are also expected to attend the Bengaluru reception of the newlywed Bollywood couple.

After the grand wedding attire, all were eager to see what DeepVeer would be wearing for the reception and here is the photograph for you:

Deepika sported a golden Advaya saree by The House of Angadi along with green stone choker and earring, along with a golden neck piece. She also applied symbolic- sindoor (vermillon) on the parting of her forehead.

Ranveer Singh on the other side is seen wearing black-coloured sherwani with intricate gold thread work. The black-coloured jooti (footwear) that Ranveer was wearing also had golden work on it. 

Ranveer’s attire was designed by Rohit Bal. 

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Soon after arriving in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer headed straight to her home. 

They waved to fans and paparazzi from their balcony on Tuesday night and left for the reception venue on Wednesday morning. 

Deepika was seeing wearing an Advaya saree by The House of Angadi during her Konkani wedding as well. The saree was a pure gold zari Kanjivaram brocade silk, with gandaberunda (two-headed bird) motif. The actor is seen wearing a full sleeved blouse. 

After Bengaluru, DeepVeer will hold another reception in Mumbai on November 28 where the who’s who of Bollywood are expected to attend.

