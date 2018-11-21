search on deccanchronicle.com
Car driver loses control, runs over 5 sleeping labourers on footpath in Haryana

PTI
Published Nov 21, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Nine others were injured in the late night accident. The deceased were residents of Bihar's Saharsa and Khagaria districts.
Hisar: Five labourers were killed and nine others injured after a car ran over them on an overbridge near Jindal steel plant in Haryana's Hisar, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were residents of Bihar's Saharsa and Khagaria districts. The incident took place at about 2 am on Wednesday, they said. 

 

A car, which was headed to Hansi, dashed against the divider of the overbridge and ran over the labourers who were sleeping on a footpath, the police said. 

Repair work is underway on the overbridge and the labourers had gone to sleep on the footpath after work, they said. The police said the driver allegedly lost control of the car and the vehicle fell down 50 feet after breaking the railings of the overbridge. 

The driver also sustained injuries, they added. The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital here and a case has been registered in the matter, the police said. 

Tags: car accident case, haryana police
