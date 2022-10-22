  
GO issued on judicial academy for Kurnool

The AP government is also firm on the establishment of AP high court and the national law university in Kurnool. (Photo: Facebook/Representational Image)
ANANTAPUR: Despite the controversy over 3-capitals, the state government has issued a GO on establishment of the judicial academy on a permanent basis in Kurnool.

The academy will provide training for judicial officers. “The Registrar General has requested the government to establish a judicial academy in the state along with necessary infrastructure and staff to train judicial officers as per the recommendations of the committee of the judges,” the GO stated.

Secretary to government on legal and legislative affairs and justice, under the law department, Satya Prabhakar Rao, stated that the judicial academy would be set up temporarily in a rented accommodation to start with and it shall be established on a permanent basis in Kurnool. This is subject to restrictions in the sanction of the staff strength to a maximum of 58.32 per cent of the strength of the erstwhile AP judicial academy.

The AP government is also firm on the establishment of AP high court and the national law university in Kurnool.

Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had said the law university would be established near Jagannatha Gattu on the outskirts of Kurnool city.

