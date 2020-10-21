The Indian Premier League 2020

Low pressure area persists, heavy rainfall for AP, TS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Oct 21, 2020, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2020, 1:31 pm IST
Cyclone likely to move north northeast towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha and West Bengal coasts.
Central parts of Bay of Bengal and neighbourhoods associated with cyclonic circulation
 Central parts of Bay of Bengal and neighbourhoods associated with cyclonic circulation

Visakhapatnam, October 21: The low pressure area over central parts of Bay of Bengal and neighbourhoods associated with cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level persists. It is likely to become a well marked low pressure area over west central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast during next 24 hours. It is likely to move north northeast towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha and West Bengal coasts and concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours.

Under its influence rainfall with heavy falls is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha during next two days.

 

Tags: ap cyclone, odisha cyclone
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


