Andhra Pradesh to cross 8 lakh-mark in COVID-19 cases shortly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Oct 21, 2020, 9:21 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2020, 1:39 am IST
The rate of recovery has been good in East Godavari with 1,05,053 patients being discharged from hospitals
A health worker collects swab sample from a woman suspected to have contracted Covid.
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh will touch eight lakh mark of total Covid-19 positive cases shortly. The state recorded 3,746 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,93,299 and 27 deaths taking the death toll to 6,508, in the last 24 hours.

The state’s Covid-19 bulletin on Wednesday reported that out of 74,422 samples tested, 3,746 individuals tested Covid-19 positive. Out of 72,71,050 samples tested so far in the state, 7,54,415 patients were discharged after recovery from the hospitals while 32,376 patients are still active with the virus and are undergoing medical treatment.

 

Among daily cases of confirmed coronavirus, East Godavari continues to lead with 677, followed by 519 in West Godavari, 503 in Krishna, 437 in Chittoor, 396 in Guntur, 301 in Anantapur, 167 in Srikakulam, 166 in Kadapa, 138 in Visakhapatnam, 134 in Vizianagaram, 127 in Prakasam, 116 in Nellore and 65 in Kurnool.

In terms of cumulative cases of confirmed coronavirus, East Godavari continues to be the worst affected with 1,11,694, followed by 80,621 in West Godavari, 74,931 in Chittoor, 63,464 in Guntur, 63,111 in Anantapur, 58,961 in Kurnool, 58,542 in Nellore, 57,325 in Prakasam, 54,304 in Visakhapatnam, 50,374 in Kadapa, 43,010 in Srikakulam, 38,451 in Vizianagaram, 35,616 in Krishna, 2,461 from other states and 434 from other countries.

 

The rate of recovery among Covid-19 infected patients has been good in East Godavari with 1,05,053 patients having recovered, followed by 76,864 in West Godavari, 70,313 in Chittoor, 60,764 in Anantapur, 59,118 in Guntur, 57,711 in Kurnool, 57,373 in Nellore, 53,946 in Prakasam, 51,632 in Visakhapatnam, 47,904 in Kadapa, 41,465 in Srikakulam, 37,251 in Vizianagaram, 32,126 in Krishna, 2,461 from other states and 434 from other countries.

Krishna registered five cases of death of Covid-19 infected patients followed by three each in Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore and Prakasam and one each in Kadapa, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari.

 

Among cumulative death cases, Chittoor recorded the highest with 752, followed by 594 in Guntur, 593 in East Godavari, 563 in Prakasam, 542 in Anantapur, 537 in Krishna, 495 in Visakhapatnam, 485 in West Godavari, 483 in Nellore, 480 in Kurnool, 420 in Kadapa, 338 in Srikakulam and 226 in Vizianagaram.

The state health authorities discharged 4,739 Covid-19 infected patients after recovery from various hospitals in the last 24 hours.

AP carried out 1,36,162 Covid-19 tests per one million population and recorded a positive rate at 10.91. Maharashtra tested 66,063 samples and has a positive rate at 19.51 and Telangana tested 99,207 samples and has a positive rate of 5.76.

 

Tags: ap covid cases, ap recovery, ap positive rate, ap covid samples tested
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


