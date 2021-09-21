Nation Other News 21 Sep 2021 Man booked for thras ...
Nation, In Other News

Man booked for thrashing 3-year-old daughter in Telangana

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2021, 2:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2021, 2:34 pm IST
The incident took place on the night of September 18
A case under relevant IPC sections and Juvenile Justice Act was registered. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 A case under relevant IPC sections and Juvenile Justice Act was registered. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hyderabad: A case was registered against a man for allegedly thrashing his three-year-old daughter in Medak town, a video of which has gone viral.

After the video of the incident which took place on September 18 night started doing rounds on social media, the police on their own filed a case and launched a hunt to nab the girl's father.

 

In the video, which was secretly filmed by some neighbours, the 32-year-old man, a municipal worker, is seen flogging his daughter with a rope for not having food even as his wife is seen smiling, police said on Tuesday. Later, the accused is purportedly seen lifting the girl by her neck and throwing her on the ground.

A case under relevant IPC sections and Juvenile Justice Act was registered and a search is on to nab the absconding man, they added.

...
Tags: telangana police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Suresh Gopi with BJP state president P. S. Sreedharan Pillai during an election campaign. (Photo: DC Image/File)

Kerala govt wise, doing what needs to be done on Bishop remark row: Suresh Gopi

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP/File)

Bharat Biotech completes phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin for children under 18 years

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

India facing new war paradigm on borders: Rahul Gandhi on China's infra ramp up

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Astrological incompatibility can't be an excuse to go back on marriage promise: HC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Love and narcotic jihad exists in Kerala, claims Catholic Bishop

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against

Tigress strangled by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh reserve forest

The body was retrieved early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Representational)

Delay in permitting Ganesh Chaturthi affects idol makers business in Karnataka

An artisan moulds and gives shape to a clay idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Photo: AFP)

Three held for assaulting youth in the name of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada

Puttur police had on Wednesday registered a case against the five people. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

'Adani' tag removed from Mangaluru airport name

A legal notice was served in March this year to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MIA director. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->