With heavy rain forecast in Telangana, KCR puts officials on standby

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday reviewed the flood situation with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, in view of the warning of the Meteorological Department of heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated parts of the state in next couple of days.

The Chief Secretary has directed all the SP’s and District Collectors to be alert and to watch the situation. All the Officers directed to be available in the Head Quarters and take all measures to ensure that no loss of life and properties there.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated parts of the state, especially the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam.

The Meteorological department cautioned that massive flooding and water-logging are likely to occur in low lying areas. Falling of trees and electric poles can happen leading to disruption of normal activities. Reservoirs, tanks and streams may overflow causing inundation of low-lying areas and cause low bridges and causeways to overflow, posing threat to traffic and people.

The Chief Secretary requested all the Collectors to put the entire district administration on alert and strictly follow the flood protocol communicated earlier.