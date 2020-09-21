Nation Other News 21 Sep 2020 With heavy rain fore ...
Nation, In Other News

With heavy rain forecast in Telangana, KCR puts officials on standby

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Sep 21, 2020, 4:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2020, 4:31 pm IST
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated parts of the state
Anand Bagh residents wade through drainage waters after heavy rains inundated low lying areas in Hyderabad. — Deepak Deshpande photo
  Anand Bagh residents wade through drainage waters after heavy rains inundated low lying areas in Hyderabad. — Deepak Deshpande photo

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday reviewed the flood situation with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, in view of the warning of the Meteorological Department of heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated parts of the state in next couple of days.

The Chief Secretary has directed all the SP’s and District Collectors to be alert and to watch the situation. All the Officers directed to be available in the Head Quarters and take all measures to ensure that no loss of life and properties there.

 

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over isolated parts of the state, especially the erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam.

The Meteorological department cautioned that massive flooding and  water-logging are likely to occur in low lying areas. Falling of trees and electric poles can happen leading to disruption of normal activities. Reservoirs, tanks and streams may overflow causing inundation of low-lying areas and cause low bridges and causeways to overflow, posing threat to traffic and people.

 

The Chief Secretary requested all the Collectors to put the entire district administration on alert and strictly follow the flood  protocol communicated earlier.

...
Tags: telangana rains, kcr, telangana floods
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Govt will provide minimum support price for crops: PM Modi assures farmers

K Keshava Rao

TRS accuses BJP government of corporatising agriculture in the country

NSCN (I-M) chief Thuingaleng Muivah (ANI file photo)

Centre rejects fresh demand on Nagas' flag and constitution

The parking area of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt too was flooded submerging many vehicles (DC photo)

Udupi floods: Scores shifted from low lying areas to safer places



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RR skipper Steve Smith is all fit and raring to go against CSK Tuesday

“It’s been good to catch up with both the old and the new Royals. We’re in a good place and have got a really good squad this year, really strong and we’re ready to get going,” skipper Smith said, confident that the Royals will get off to a good start. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Ashwin says things are looking up after his fall, hopes to be fit in a few days

Brought in during the final Powerplay over, Ashwin first got rid of Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran through the gate but a needless dive to stop a single off the last delivery saw him land awkwardly on his left arm with shoulder taking the jerk. (Photo | ipl20.com)
 

What a shining IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence. (Photo | Instagram - devdutt.padikkall)
 

IPL 2020: Empty stadium, canned cheers, and did you hear the thwack of bat on ball?

CSK player Piyush Chawla reacts after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI)
 

Rayadu, du Plessis star as CSK trashes Mumbai Indians by five wickets

CSK player Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday. (PTI)
 

Dhoni mentally engaged and determined to tackle IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the highly-successful IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, for whom Shane Watson plays, with Stephen Fleming being the head coach. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

How Assam's centenarian won battle against COVID

100-year-old Mai Handique being discharged from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital after recovering from COVID-19, in Guwahati. — PTI photo

How's this for cruelty: Floods wash away businesses set up by corona refugees

Rajanikant Satpathy’s flood-damaged poultry unit in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

A Tamil Nadu village's ‘best wishes’ for Kamala Harris lost in translation

Posters celebrating Kamala Harris's nomination have come up in the ancestral village of her grandfather.

India condemns terrorist attack on Afghan VP Saleh

Afghan's first vice-president Amrullah Saleh (C) speaks to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission office in Kabul. - At least two people were killed and a dozen more wounded in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul early on September 9, officials said. (AFP File)

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham