Nation Other News 21 Sep 2020 Quarry blast in Erna ...
Nation, In Other News

Quarry blast in Ernakulam kills two guest workers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Sep 21, 2020, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2020, 3:07 pm IST
Their dead bodies have been recovered and shifted to a private hospital in Angamaly
Site of the blast (screen grab)
 Site of the blast (screen grab)

Two guest workers have been killed in a blast at a quarry in Malayattoor in Ernakulam district of Kerala. The blast occurred in the wee hours of Monday killing Periyannan, a native of Salem, Tamil Nadu and Dhanapalan from Karnataka.

According to reports, the explosives were stored in a building near the quarry which completely went off in the blast. The two labourers were staying in the building. Their dead bodies have been recovered and shifted to a private hospital in Angamaly. Reason for the blast is yet to be identified and the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

 

“A detailed probe has to be conducted to find out how the quarry operator was allowed to store big quantity of explosives near the quarry site. According to the RTI query submitted to the chief forest conservator, Illickathodu, the area where the explosion occurred is a forest land and the granite quarry was operating illegally. It has been functioning by flouting all norms with the support of some local influential lobbies,” alleged environmental activist C.R Neelakandhan.

...
Tags: guest workers, quarry blast
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Govt will provide minimum support price for crops: PM Modi assures farmers

K Keshava Rao

TRS accuses BJP government of corporatising agriculture in the country

Anand Bagh residents wade through drainage waters after heavy rains inundated low lying areas in Hyderabad. — Deepak Deshpande photo

With heavy rain forecast in Telangana, KCR puts officials on standby

NSCN (I-M) chief Thuingaleng Muivah (ANI file photo)

Centre rejects fresh demand on Nagas' flag and constitution



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

RR skipper Steve Smith is all fit and raring to go against CSK Tuesday

“It’s been good to catch up with both the old and the new Royals. We’re in a good place and have got a really good squad this year, really strong and we’re ready to get going,” skipper Smith said, confident that the Royals will get off to a good start. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Ashwin says things are looking up after his fall, hopes to be fit in a few days

Brought in during the final Powerplay over, Ashwin first got rid of Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran through the gate but a needless dive to stop a single off the last delivery saw him land awkwardly on his left arm with shoulder taking the jerk. (Photo | ipl20.com)
 

What a shining IPL debut for Devdutt Padikkal

The 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, possessing a near perfect balance in the crease, played all around the ground, playing the pull and aerial cover drive with equal confidence. (Photo | Instagram - devdutt.padikkall)
 

IPL 2020: Empty stadium, canned cheers, and did you hear the thwack of bat on ball?

CSK player Piyush Chawla reacts after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma during the first cricket match of IPL 2020, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI)
 

Rayadu, du Plessis star as CSK trashes Mumbai Indians by five wickets

CSK player Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the first cricket match of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday. (PTI)
 

Dhoni mentally engaged and determined to tackle IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the highly-successful IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, for whom Shane Watson plays, with Stephen Fleming being the head coach. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

How Assam's centenarian won battle against COVID

100-year-old Mai Handique being discharged from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital after recovering from COVID-19, in Guwahati. — PTI photo

How's this for cruelty: Floods wash away businesses set up by corona refugees

Rajanikant Satpathy’s flood-damaged poultry unit in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

A Tamil Nadu village's ‘best wishes’ for Kamala Harris lost in translation

Posters celebrating Kamala Harris's nomination have come up in the ancestral village of her grandfather.

India condemns terrorist attack on Afghan VP Saleh

Afghan's first vice-president Amrullah Saleh (C) speaks to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission office in Kabul. - At least two people were killed and a dozen more wounded in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul early on September 9, officials said. (AFP File)

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham