Nation, Current Affairs

China disregarding border pacts, says EAM Jaishankar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 22, 2022, 12:11 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2022, 7:33 am IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses Indian community in Sao Paulo. (PTI Photo)
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses Indian community in Sao Paulo. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar has said that China is "disregarding" border pacts, which is "clearly casting a shadow" on relationship between the two countries.

Jaishankar was interacting with the Indian community in Sao Paulo on Saturday. Responding to a question on India’s relationship with China, Dr Jaishankar said, “They (China) are our neighbours. Everybody wants to get along with their neighbours on reasonable terms. I must respect you and you must respect me. If we have to build a relationship then there has to be mutual respect, we need to be sensitive to each other’s concerns,”

“We are going through a very difficult phase. We have an agreement with China going back to the 1990s which prohibits bringing mass troops to the border areas. They have disregarded that. What happened in Galwan two years ago has not been resolved and that is clearly casting a shadow (on relations),” said Dr Jaishankar, adding any relationship is a two way thing and a lasting relationship cannot be one way. 

Dr Jaishankar on Saturday reached Brazil on the first leg of his South America visit. He will also visit Paraguay and Argentina during the visit which will last till August 27. This is his first tour to the Latin American region as external affairs minister.

Dr Jaishankar said India-Brazil ties were defined by good sentiment, great goodwill and increasing cooperation. He thanked the Indian community for serving as an effective bridge. During his interaction, the external affairs minister called to double trade with Latin America to $100 billion from current $50 billion as issues of market access and other impediments will be addressed. He added India is getting crude oil from Brazil, Guyana, Argentina, and Colombia in the South American region.

