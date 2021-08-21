Permanent solution for drinking water supply eludes Kurnool

The collector expressed concern over clogging of KC Canal due to dumping of waste, including plastic and other materials, which are reducing the flow of water through the canal. — DC file photo

KURNOOL: Kurnool city still has no permanent drinking water supply solution, even though Tungabhadra and Handri rivers flow through it. This is even as construction of a flood safety protection wall has been pending for more than one decade for preventing damage to parts of Kurnool because of floods in Handri and Tungabhadra rivers.

"It is like poverty amidst plenty," said a resident, as copious amounts of river water flows through Kurnool city, but drinking water woes of city residents continue.

Engineers concerned say summer storage capacity needs to be doubled if a crisis is to be avoided in future.

District collector P. Koteswara Rao agrees that a permanent solution to end drinking water woes of the city must be found. He has directed the municipal commissioner to focus on improving water supply infrastructure in Kurnool city.

The collector expressed concern over clogging of KC Canal due to dumping of waste, including plastic and other materials, which are reducing the flow of water through the canal.

Kurnool mayor B. Y. Ramaiah said the state government has given administrative sanction for the proposal to bring drinking water from Sunkesula Reservoir to the city. He said this would ease the trouble people go through, particularly in summer months.

Kurnool city has 52 wards wherein supply of water needs to be streamlined, particularly to colonies expanding on Nandyal and Nandikotkur roads. The required infrastructure is yet to be developed. Residents of outlying colonies complain that tankers are supplying waters only intermittently.