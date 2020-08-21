Yediyurappa hints at low-key Mysuru Dasara after Cauvery thanksgiving

Mysuru: While all the reservoirs in Cauvery catchment area have filled to their optimum levels with good south west monsoon showers, as a gesture of thanksgiving to mother nature, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered "Baagina" to river Cauvery at Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Mandya district and Kabini dam at Beechanahalli in HDKote taluk in Mysuru district amid the tune of Managala vaadya (percussion instuments) and the air of festive fervour on Friday.

Expressing happiness over all reservoirs being full due to good rains at KRS and Kabini, Chief Minister Mr B S Yediyurappa told reporters, "Farmers have been able to reap good crops this year and I have prayed for same prosperity every year. It is for 36th time that KRS has filled ever since it is built and I have been able to offer Baagina to river Cauvery and Kapila for the 5th time. The Brindavan gardens at KRS will be developed to international level. And at Kabini dam, we will develop garden there on the lines of Brindavan gardens of KRS. And State Government has taken up 28 irrigation projects worth Rs 74000 Crores in the State. We are also striving to get Union government's approval for Mekedaatu project to build a balancing reservoir to hold excess water at the down streams of Kabini and KRS," he said.

At Kabini, CM Yediyurappa told media persons that the world famous Mysuru Dasara will be celebrated in a simple manner due to Covid situation. And Dasara high power committee meeting (which was supposed to be held in July) will be held shortly to decide on the way Dasara should celebrated, he said.

Meanwhile, KRS dam authorities recorded its optimum level of 124.80 feet officially on 18 of this month. And though Kabini dam filled in first week of this month itself, its optimum level of 2284 feet was officially recorded on Friday. During this water year (1 June to 31 May) so far from 1 June, State has released around 78 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu.

Noted priest Sri Banu Prakash Sharma, who performed Baagina pooja at KRS for 32nd year said, “Mr B S Yediyurappa is the 16th Chief Minister to offer Baagina to river Cauvery at KRS. The tradition of offering Baagina to river began at KRS when Mr Gundu Rao was the Chief Minister in 1979. Like how we offer Baagina to our daughter in Gowri festival, since water is considered as one among five mothers, during Aashada and Shravana months, when river fills Baagina is offered. But this year for the first time it is offered on the day of Gowri festival itself," he said.

CM Yediyurappa offered Baagina to river Cauvery at 12.05pm at KRS dam, and at 1.02pm to Kapila river at Kabini dam at auspicious Abhijin lagna along with Water resources minister Mr Ramesh Jaarkiholi and other elected representatives. Mandya MP Ms Sumalatha, Mysuru Kodagu MP Mr Pratap Simha too joined them at KRS.

Mr Banu Prakash Sharma explained also explained that "Baagina has been offered almost all the years except for few years inbetween when KRS did not fill. When Mr S M Krishna was Chief Minister he had offered Baagina when water level at KRS touched 115 feet. Baagina is called Swayampaaka, it will have all the items needed to cook food including coconut, pulses, rice, banana and it will also have mangala dravya including blouse piece, bangles, harishina kumkuma and others. Cauvery Ashtothra and other poojas were performed and 25 baaginas were offered to river," he said.

Team of priests including led by Mr Bhaskar performed Ganapathi pooja, Ganga pooja and Baagina pooja at Kabini reservoir.