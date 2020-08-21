151st Day Of Lockdown

Nation Other News 21 Aug 2020 Tamil Nadu hopes Vin ...
Nation, In Other News

Tamil Nadu hopes Vinayagar ushers in disease-free life

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 21, 2020, 10:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2020, 10:21 pm IST
TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit and CM Palaniswami greet people for Ganesh Chathurthi
A vendor arranges idols of Lord Ganesh as she waits for customers on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Mylapore in Chennai. — PTI photo
 A vendor arranges idols of Lord Ganesh as she waits for customers on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Mylapore in Chennai. — PTI photo

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP State president L Murugan were among those who conveyed their greeting to the people of the State on the occasion of Vinayagar Chathurthi.

‘On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Vinayagar Chathurthi, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu for the great and glorious future. Lord Ganesha is revered as an embodiment of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune,’ the Governor said in his message.

 

‘It is common practice to invoke and chant the name of Lord Ganesha before the start of any good work, so that all the obstacles are removed and success is achieved. On this occasion of Vinayaka Chathurthi, when we offer prayers to Lord Ganesha, let us pray for the people of the State and Nation, so that they may be blessed with prosperity and bountiful happiness in the times to come. May this festival bring peace, prosperity, harmony and good health in our lives,’ Purohit said.

Palaniswami, in his message, said, greeted people celebrating the birth of the God who gave whatever people asked for and said that he wished that Vinayagar gave people more happiness, prosperity and wealth.

 

Murugan said by Vinayagar’s grace the State should see a revival. Evil forces should be destroyed and people should lead a disease-free life, getting liberated from Covid-19, he said in his message.

...
Tags: vinayagar chathurthi, chief minister edappadi k palaniswami, banwarilal purohit
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


