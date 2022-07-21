Civic works take priority in Cantt

A timetable for garbage collection is being worked on to apprise residents of the same, SCB members said. (Representation image/DC)

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) is fixing streetlights and streamlining door-to-door garbage collection expeditiously following multiple complaints from residents about poor infrastructure, which is magnified during monsoon. Streetlights are currently being installed in Balamrai, from where it will be extended to other areas, while a timetable for garbage collection is being worked on to apprise residents of the same, SCB members said.

“We started door-to-door collection of garbage nearly two months ago and it is showing good results. In a few areas, the facility was disturbed last week due to miscommunication; this has now been resolved. We will soon be preparing a chart on the timings,” Vijaykumar Balan Nair, the deputy CEO of SCB, said.

Each household in colonies is charged `100 while each household in slums `50 per month for garbage collection.

However, Nair dismissed allegations of laxity in garbage collection. “The garbage is collected on a daily basis from all the points. As soon as it is cleared, the people are bound to dump garbage again. Our workers are on duty from 6 am to 3 pm. A few workers in the slum areas do dump the garbage in their own slums and leave it as such for a few days. This issue will be taken up with the sanitary department,” he said.

With regard to streetlights, dark spots have been evaluated and support from the electricity department is needed for their installation, said Nair.

“As it is the rainy season, the power supply has to be shut to install streetlights. As we are getting the support in a phased manner, we are accordingly installing streetlights,” Nair said.

On complaints of irregular water supply, he said, “The water supply was stopped in a few areas due to seepage of drainwater in Trimulgherry. It could not be located on time. These are very old lines and we do not have a map for it.”

Further, Nair said that open drains are being disinfected as they cannot cover the same due to the presence of slums, which are encroaching on public land.