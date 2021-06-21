Nation Other News 21 Jun 2021 Telangana treated me ...
Telangana treated me like a pampered child: CJI Ramana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 21, 2021, 9:20 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2021, 9:23 am IST
Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana has praised the Telangana state government, the people, leaders and others for treating him with high respect that “overwhelmed” him.

“They treated me like a pampered child,’’ the Chief Justice said in an emotional tone while returning to Delhi after completing a six-day tour of the two Telugu states. The CJI hails from Ponnavaram village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

 

Justice Ramana said it was quite natural for parents to take pride in the achievement of their children. But, his misfortune was that his parents were not alive to see his growth to the top position in the Indian judiciary.

“This emotional gap has been fulfilled by the people of Telangana who showered all their warmth and love on me. This was a rare occasion when I became emotional,’’ the Chief Justice said.

The CJI said that, ignoring the Covid-19 threat, people from all walks of life reached out to him, spoke to him and blessed him. "They asked for nothing, but only suggested strengthening of the Indian judicial system. These people reflected the true nature of Telugu people, known for their selflessness and righteousness.”

 

Justice Ramana offered his prayers for the retired judicial officers who had blessed him. This was a unique experience for him after stepping out of his home some two months after taking up the new assignment, he said.

He thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the people of Telangana state for taking time out from their regular schedule to welcome him. “Hyderabadis are good hosts,” he said.

He thanked the Raj Bhavan staff, the police, the High Court staff and the media personnel for the warmth they showed to him during his stay. The Chief Justice urged the people to maintain the Covid-19 protocols.

 

Tags: cji nv ramana, kcr, indian judicial system
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


