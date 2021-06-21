Nation Other News 21 Jun 2021 EAMCET 2021 exams da ...
EAMCET 2021 exams dates released, check full schedule here

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2021, 11:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2021, 11:00 pm IST
The Eamcet 2021 exams will be conducted with strict Covid-19 safety protocols in place
 Eamcet 2021 exams: All the entrance tests, with the exception of POLYCET which is scheduled for July, will be held in August. (PTI Photo)

The Eamcet 2021 exams for students in Telangana seeking entry into engineering courses will be held on August 4,5, and 6, while the entrance exam for those seeking admission into agriculture, and medical courses will be held on August 9, and 10, it was announced on Monday.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy also announced the dates for ECET, PGECET, ICET, LAWCET, EDCET, POLYCET exams for 2021 admissions on Monday. All the entrance tests, with the exception of POLYCET which is scheduled for July, will be held in August.

 

She said the exams will be conducted with strict Covid-19 safety protocols in place, and special attention and care for the conduct of these exams is being paid following instructions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for safe conduct of the exams. Sabitha Indra Reddy chaired a meeting to review at her office on preparations for conducting the exam with senior officers of the education department.

The Minister also said that the final year exams for students pursuing various diplomas, undergraduate and post-graduate degrees will begin in the first week of July and will be completed by the end of that month. It is important to conduct these exams in time to ensure students wishing to pursue advanced studies in other states or countries, are able to do so, she said.

 

Sabitha Indra Reddy also said that arrangements must be made for conduct of exams in July for students with backlogs so they can clear them too in the same month. All exams must be conducted with every Covid-9 safety protocol in place, she said.

Schedule of Telangana Common Entrance Tests – 2021

Exam Dates
POLYCET July 17
EAMCET - Eng August 4, 5, 6
EAMCET - Ag, Med August 9, 10
ECET August 3
PGECET August 11 to 14
ICET August 19, 20
LAWCET August 23
EDCET August 24, 25

 

 

