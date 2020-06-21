89th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, In Other News

Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao corona+

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 21, 2020, 11:34 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2020, 11:34 am IST
VH volunteered for COVID-19 test after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus
V Hanumantha Rao
 V Hanumantha Rao

AICC Telangana secretary and senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao popularly known as VH in political circles tested positive for coronavirus. He was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment on Sunday.

VH volunteered for COVID-19 test after experiencing virus symptoms and the results turned positive. The senior Congress leader had been into relief activities ever since the pandemic. During the lockdown period, he was seen distributing ration, sanitisation kits to frontline health workers and the needy.

 

V Hanumantha Rao had also conducted COVID awareness programme for the general public. VH was also part of the recent protests organised against the Telangana government over irrigation projects. He was even spotted at Rahul Gandhi birthday celebrations.

Speculation is rife that VH contracted the infection when he visited the Gandhi hospital to stand by the junior doctors who were protesting against lack of security and safety equipments at the Hospital.

After VH tested positive for coronavirus, those who were in touch with him have gone into self-quarantine.

...
Tags: v hanumanth rao, coronavirus in telangana, telangana congress leaders
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


