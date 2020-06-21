COVID-19 toll in AP touches 101

Vijayawada: A record 491 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state on Saturday. Of them, 390 were locals, 83 from other states while 18 were foreign returnees.

There were four deaths, with two reported from Krishna and one each from Kurnool and Guntur, taking the toll to 101. One hundred and thirty-eight patients were discharged taking the total number of discharged patients to 4,111. However, 4,240 patients are in hospital. Overall, the state has recorded 8,452 cases till date.

The state health department resumed reporting of district-wise new cases following an increase in their numbers. Accordingly, there were 97 cases in Anantapur, 51 in Chittoor, 41 in East Godavari, 15 in Kadapa, 51 in Krishna, 15 in Kurnool, six in Nellore, 16 in Prakasam, 15 in Visakhapatnam, one in Vizianagaram and 65 in West Godavari.

The break-up of cases pertaining to those from 14 states point out almost all had single-digit cases while the highest were 27 from Maharashtra followed by Tamil Nadu (12) and Telangana State (30). Of the foreign returnees 11 were Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain (three each) and Sudan (one).

Nellore district recorded 23 new cases taking the district’s tally to 549 with 326 patients discharged. In Prakasam district, 18 new cases swelled the overall total to 314 while in Chittoor district, 86 new cases were reported and the overall number touching 761. Tirupati urban topped with 22 cases followed by Tirupati rural with 11 cases. Eight cases in Puttur, seven in Renigunta, four each in B. Kothakota, Chittoor, Yerpedu and Nagaram were reported while the remaining cases were found in several parts in the district.

In Kurnool district, 15 new cases were reported taking the tally to 1,247. Two patients died taking its toll to 33. Among new cases Adoni reported seven.

In Kadapa district, 22 new cases took the overall total 485. Among the new cases, 12 were from Chinnakommerla village in Mylavaram mandal, five from Pulivendula, two each from Mydukuru and Kadapa and a foreign returnee.

In East Godavari, 72 new cases were reported taking the tally to 727. Of the new cases, 17 were from Thimmapuram, Indrapalem village of Kakinada rural mandal. Death of two patients was reported.

Yanam reported its first Covid-19 positive case. A 12-year-old boy along with his parents arrived at Kanakalapeta from Hyderabad on June 15. His parents dropped him and returned to Hyderabad. However, the local health authorities sent the boy for quarantine. When the boy pleaded with officials to send him to his grandmother’s house, he was allowed to go two days before after collection of his swab samples. On Saturday, the boy tested positive.