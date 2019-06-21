Cricket World Cup 2019

PM Modi will attend 2019 G20 Osaka summit: MEA

Published Jun 21, 2019, 6:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 6:47 pm IST
The summit will be held at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka Prefecture, Japan.
 PM Mpdi with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The G20 summit will focus on global economic growth by promoting free trade and innovation, achieving both economic growth and reduction of disparities, and contributing to the development agenda and other global issues.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 2019 G20 Osaka Summit in Osaka, Japan from June 27-29.

 

The summit will be held at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka Prefecture, Japan.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar announced that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India’s Sherpa at the meet.

“This would be the sixth time that Prime Minister Modi would be participating in the summit. He would hold bilateral (discussions) and participate in plurilateral meetings which would be announced closer to the date,” Kumar said.

G-20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Collectively, the G-20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.

