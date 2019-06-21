Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 21 Jun 2019 Commanding officers ...
Nation, In Other News

Commanding officers whose bases were attacked may be asked to quit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : AISHWARYA SHUKLA
Published Jun 21, 2019, 7:57 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 7:58 pm IST
The government has communicated its recommendation to the Indian Army but officers will be entitled to all the benefits.
Defence Mnister Rajnath Singh with the service chiefs. (Photo: ANI)
 Defence Mnister Rajnath Singh with the service chiefs. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The government has decided to take action against those officers who commanded the army bases which were attacked in the last year, reported Hindustan Times (HT). Commanding officers of the Uri brigade, the Sunjuwan brigade and the Nagrota base in Jammu and Kashmir when their establishments were under attack by terrorists in the past may have to quit.

The government has communicated its recommendation to the Indian Army, Hindustan Times quoted an anonymous source. The government wants these officers to quit. They, however, will be entitled to all the benefits due to them.

 

“The army was communicated that commanders should put in their papers days after the new government was sworn in,” HT quoted a second official in the security establishment, who also did not want to be named.

Thirty-six army personnel died in the three attacks, two of which—on the Uri brigade and the Nagrota base—took place in 2016, and the third—on the Sunjuwan camp—last year. In Uri, 19 soldiers lost their lives while seven soldiers died in Nagrota. Eleven soldiers were killed when Sunjuwan camp was attacked.

After the enquiry was conducted, command and control lapses were revealed. Like, in Uri, troops were staying in tents when safer shelters were available. Also, there were intelligence reports of a possible attack. In Nagrota, a terrorist breached the security cordons in Nagrota.

In the past as well, Prime Minister had expressed displeasure over the attacks while Defence Minister pushed for strict action. The armed forces, however, resisted, the source said.

The government wants to hold the senior leadership responsible for such incidents. In one such case, the base commander had taken charge just two days ago.

“Being removed from the command is disgraceful,” General Bipin Rawat had earlier said when asked whether the army was considering stricter action.

The army had also said that punishing officers would not be justified as armed forces spend more time protecting bases and minimising casualties.

“If officers are punished for terrorists managing to carry out an attack, casualties of soldiers, the focus and tempo of counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the north-eastern states will have to change,” HT quoted another senior army officer, who has served many years in Jammu and Kashmir.

...
Tags: indian army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

SK Singh received Guard of the honour from the Indian Air Force. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Mortal remains of SK Singh dead in AN-32 crash reaches his village

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

PM Mpdi with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo: File)

PM Modi will attend 2019 G20 Osaka summit: MEA

An FIR was filed by the CBI on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister in the UPA government. (Photo: File)

CVC seeks sanction to prosecute former Niti Aayog CEO, officials for alleged graft



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
 

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

If your gut instinct is telling you that there is something seriously wrong with your body, listen o it. Many doctors may dismiss it as being tiredness or fatigue or something more common. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Abhijit Bichukale. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Indian band combines cosplaying and music

Cosplaying and music seem to be inter-linked arts as several anime shows prominently feature music. If they go hand-in-hand, then the two entities should successfully function separately as well. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Here's the tentative list of contestants

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu logo. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rajnath Singh pays homage to 13 IAF personnel killed in AN-32 crash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid homage to the 13 IAF personnel who were killed in AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Cow rescued from septic tank after 10 days in Hyderabad

Following the complaint, the team immediately swung into action and put all the efforts to rescue the cow. (Photo: ANI)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan ties knot in Turkey, tweets photo

Nusrat wore a lehenga designed by fashion guru Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Nikhil’s beau also wore a dress from Sabaysachi's stable. (Photo: Instagram)

PM Modi will attend 2019 G20 Osaka summit: MEA

PM Mpdi with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo: File)

Kerala IAS officer, known for tough anti-corruption stand, to be sacked?

The additional chief secretary rank official still has 10 more years to retire. The Kerala government has not officially reacted to the media reports. (Photo: Youtube/TedX)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham