Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 21 Jun 2019 APSRTC merger with s ...
Nation, In Other News

APSRTC merger with state govt in less than 2 months: Andhra transport minister

ANI
Published Jun 21, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 11:32 am IST
Minister signed the file that allows physically challenged people to get RTC pass for three years at once.
Representative image
 Representative image

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkateswara Rao on Thursday said that the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will be merged with the state government and the process will be finished in 60 to 90 days.

The minister, who occupied his chamber in the state secretariat on Thursday, said that 350 electric buses will be introduced in metro cities in the state and people who buy vehicles are being given chance to apply for a license.

 

He first signed the file that allows physically challenged people to get RTC pass for three years at once.

"RTC issues bus passes to physically challenged people. They get a pass once in a year. As it might be difficult for them, so we decided to give the pass for three years at once, without changing the fee. This will come into implementation with immediate effect." Rao said.

The minister also said that during one week period from June 13 to 19, the department checked the fitness certificates of school buses, filed cases on 624 buses and seized 357 buses.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy decided to merge APSRTC into state government. What should be the structure of RTC after the merger, how should be the operational maintenance, whether to retain the corporate entity or to run as part of the government, how to overcome Rs 6900 crores debt of RTC and many such other issues are there. So we constituted a technical committee. The committee will give its report in 60 to 90 days. After that report, the CM will take the best decision," he said.

...
Tags: apsrtc, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday Maharashtra government will bring in a legislation to make teaching Marathi language compulsory in all schools in the state, including those affiliated to ICSE and CBSE. (Photo: File)

Marathi language will be mandatory in CBSE, ICSE: Devendra Fadnavis

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: File)

Yoga is an integral part of life: President Kovind

The complaints stated that a group of men claiming to be members of the right-wing group stopped an autorickshaw in Barpeta town and beat up the people travelling in it. (Representational Image)

Muslim men beaten up in Assam, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The searches in the state are currently underway, the ACB said. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka ACB raids public servants across state over disproportionate assets



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World Yoga Day 2019: TV celebs want yoga to be introduced in schools; read why

World Yoga Day 2019.
 

World Music Day 2019: TV actors talk about why they love music

World Music Day, TV actors talk about the importance of music in their lives.
 

PM Narendra Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery; see tweet

During a fixture against Australia on June 9, he was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

Ranveer Singh.
 

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

Vegan food is basically vegetables, fruits and lentils, which essentially cheaper than meats and dairy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Renault Triber: 5 things you should know

Without a doubt the most interesting feature of Renault Triber are the various seating configurations it has to offer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cow rescued from septic tank after 10 days in Hyderabad

Following the complaint, the team immediately swung into action and put all the efforts to rescue the cow. (Photo: ANI)

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan ties knot in Turkey, tweets photo

Nusrat wore a lehenga designed by fashion guru Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Nikhil’s beau also wore a dress from Sabaysachi's stable. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai man arrested for possessing whale vomit worth Rs 1.7 crore

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and forest department officials laid a trap on Saturday in the Cama Lane of suburban Vidyavihar area and arrested Rahul Dupare, police said. (Representational Image)

Yoga is an integral part of life: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: File)

Watch: Delhi traffic cop spreads road safety awareness with rap songs

The cop also buys helmets from his own pocket and gifts it to others. Till date, he has circulated around 700 helmets to people. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham