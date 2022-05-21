Nation Other News 21 May 2022 Follow rules while a ...
Nation, In Other News

Follow rules while acquiring land: HC to GHMC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published May 21, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
The court directed that the civic body shall take steps to acquire the petitioner's land in accordance with the law
Telangana High Court. (DC FIle)
 Telangana High Court. (DC FIle)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court made it clear to the GHMC that it had to follow the procedure under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Act, 2013 to acquire land, if the owner did not accept the offer made by the civic body for his property.

Justice Tadakamalla Vinod Kumar was dealing with a plea filed by one George Thomas, a resident of Anandbagh, Malkajgiri, who complained that the civic body was trying to dispossess him from his property without considering his objections.

 

The GHMC issued notices to Thomas to hand over his property at H. No. 24-124, Plot No. 6, Anandbagh, Malkajgiri, for the proposed junction development at Anandbagh crossroads. It offered some concessions to him for the property. However, Thomas had replied to the GHMC that he was not interested in availing the concessions extended by the authority. Without considering it, the civic body initiated proceedings to dispossess him. Aggrieved, Thomas approached the High Court.

The court directed that the civic body shall take steps to acquire the petitioner's land in accordance with the law by initiating proceedings under the Land Acquisition Act and paying compensation under its provisions. Till the time of the payment of compensation, the GHMC shall not dispossess the petitioner from the subject property, Justice Vinod Kumar directed.

 

 

...
Tags: telangana high court, greater hyderabad municipal corporation (ghmc)
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Congress Ex MP.Ponnam Prabhakar participates in Rachhabanda programme at nagunoor village in Karimnagar on Saturday. (DC Image)

TS Congress launches Rachabanda; urges farmers to oust TRS

The Shah Iniyat Gunj police arrested six persons, including a juvenile, on Saturday for the ‘honour killing’ of Neeraj Panwar. (Photo: Twitter)

Six including juvenile nabbed for honour killing

People get their vehicles filled with fuel after the central government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre, in Patna, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Excise cuts make fuel cheaper

KCR, who arrived in Delhi on Friday, as part of his national tour to visit various states until May 30, held talks with Akhilesh Yadav for about one-and-a-half hours at his official residence on Tughlaq road. (DC Image)

KCR meets Kejriwal, Akhilesh; discusses anti-BJP front



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)

Peak shortage shoots up to 10.77 GW this week, deepens power crisis

Experts are of the view that the data clearly shows that there is a spurt in demand and peak shortage shot up in just few days which deepened the power crisis. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district selected for PM award

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->