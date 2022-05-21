Nation Other News 21 May 2022 Crash guard, bull ba ...
Crash guard, bull bar on vehicles spell danger

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published May 21, 2022, 2:18 am IST
Updated May 21, 2022, 7:26 am IST
Even though the hazardous accessories are banned, they are fitted even in many government and police vehicles
  The police patrol vehicles with crash guards and bull bars is parked at Basheerbagh on Friday. (DC)

Hyderabad: Unauthorized fitting of crash guard and bull bar on vehicles pose serious safety concerns to the pedestrians as well as other vehicles, opine experts.

Under Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, authorities can penalise the vehicle fitted with such extensions and slap a penalty of up to Rs 2,000. Even though the hazardous accessories are banned, they are fitted even in many government and police vehicles.

 

Hundreds of new vehicles are taken straight to automobile fitting shops from the showroom.

“It is only on a customer’s demand that we fit crash guards, bull bars and other such fittings to ensure safety of the new vehicle.” said Satish Kumar, manager of a vehicle accessory shop.

Altaf Baig of Marvel Motors, Masab Tank, speaking against crash guards and bull bars, said “These external fittings will seriously injure pedestrians and those on two-wheelers in times of accidents. Moreover, there are no provisions on the vehicle for these fitments. The mechanics drill holes on the body,” he said
A senior city traffic police official said “this matter has been challenged in the Delhi High Court. We are not penalising vehicles which have such fittings.”

 

