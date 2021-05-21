Nation Other News 21 May 2021 Over 800 Telangana s ...
Nation, In Other News

Over 800 Telangana students in long wait for CM’s aid for overseas studies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published May 21, 2021, 8:36 am IST
Updated May 21, 2021, 10:17 am IST
The minorities welfare department sought applications during October-November 2020 for aid under the scheme but it is yet to finalise list
The department invites applications under the scheme once a year for both Spring and Fall semester admissions abroad. (Representational image:AFP)
 The department invites applications under the scheme once a year for both Spring and Fall semester admissions abroad. (Representational image:AFP)

HYDERABAD: Two years ago, when Saiyyada Butool Munawari got the news of her acceptance at Underwood University in the US for the MS (Nutrition) programme, her family in the city was excited.

Though expensive, the family believed that her plan to study in the US was within their grasp. This was thanks to the Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme. In the hope that the Rs 20 lakh that Munawari would get through the scheme would see her through her studies, at least for the most part, the family sent her to the US in mid-2019 to begin her studies at Underwood.

 

“The scheme promises that Rs 10 lakh of the Rs 20 lakh will be given upon producing the official admission and related documents. But that did not come. We, however, managed to pool enough money for her to go and begin her studies, hoping that the grant will be released,” her brother Syed Umair Mehdi told Deccan Chronicle.

However, their hopes were dashed. The second installment of another Rs 10 lakh, that was to be given once a student submits proof of clearing the first semester courses, also did not come. “We have to bear not only the fees, but also the food and accommodation expenses. We sent her abroad in the hope that the government will release the amount. Our request is that this be done immediately, so we can repay the loans we took from others,” he said.

 

“Though the university gave some relaxation in payment of fees in the wake of the pandemic, the new academic semester is on and we have to pay her semester fee again,” he said.

It is not just Munawari and her family waiting for release of funds under the CMO student help scheme. In all, around 800 students have been waiting, many since the 2019 academic year, for grants under the scholarship scheme.

Though the minorities welfare department sought applications during October-November 2020 from such community students for aid under the scheme, it is yet to finalise the eligible students’ list. This has left in the lurch those who got admissions to various postgraduate and doctoral courses in foreign universities for the Fall and Spring semesters between January-December 2020.

 

The department invites applications under the scheme once a year for both Spring and Fall semester admissions abroad.

The state government started the scheme in 2015 under which selected candidates get Rs 20 lakh in grant towards fees and living expenses subject to the candidate joining the classes. While Rs 10 lakh is to be paid to the students upon production of the landing permit/I-94 card (immigration card), the second installment shall be payable on submission of the first semester results. Under this scheme, the government provides scholarships to 250 students for each spring and fall season in a year.

 

Yet another student, Kausarunnisa, too has a similar case. According to Masood Mansoor of Shah Ali Banda, his niece is pursuing masters in engineering from La Trobe University, Sydney. She is expected to complete her course soon. “With her father dead, her mother is paying the fee from the savings she did for her marriage,” he said.

Department director Shahnawaz Qasim said the government has sanctioned Rs 72.54 crore to disburse the amount among the students selected in 2019. He clarified that, due to the pandemic, parents of the students took time to provide credentials. Now, the processing is almost over and funds should be released in a fortnight, he said.

 

...
Tags: chief minister’s overseas scholarship scheme, rs 20 lakh financial aid for telangana students abroad studies, financial aid for telangana students not released since 2019, telangana chief minister’s overseas scholarship scheme two instalments, telangana overseas scholarship scheme money not released, pandemic stalls funds overseas scholarship scheme telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Indian Navy carries out the rescue and search operations for the missing crew members of the barge P305, off the Mumbai coast. (PTI)

Mumbai Police files case against captain of Barge P305

IPS officer SMH Mirza comes out after being produced by CBI officers in connection with Narada sting operation case, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Calcutta High Court orders house arrest of four leaders held in Narada case

The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal, who has been out on bail since May 2014. (PTI file photo)

Goa court acquits journalist Tarun Tejpal of rape charges

The court issued the order on the contention that the State Election Commision failed to comply with Supreme Court guidelines. (Photo: File)

Andhra Pradesh High Court orders cancellation of ZPTC/MPTC polls



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Odisha government braces for Cyclone Yaas

The panchayati raj and water resources department has been asked to make necessary preparations to ensure an unhindered drinking water supply and plan to pre-position water tankers wherever necessary to help people during the aftermath of the cyclone. — Representational image/PTI

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)

CJI N.V. Ramana considering live telecast of apex court proceedings

Justice N.V. Ramana launches a mobile app to grant access to the media to court proceedings without having to come physically to the Supreme Court, to help in their job of reporting. — PTI

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

COVID-19: Kids’ play area could prove perilous

In many cases, unsuspecting parents are falling prey to the pandemic as most children are asymptomatic but are capable of spreading the virus. (Representational image/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham