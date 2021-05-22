Nation Other News 21 May 2021 Mad rush for Covid c ...
Nation, In Other News

Mad rush for Covid concoction in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 22, 2021, 12:36 am IST
Updated May 22, 2021, 12:36 am IST
Thousands, including critically ill, line up for Krishnapatnam medicine
Thousands of COVID-19 patients arrive to receive ayurvedic medicine at Krishnapatnam, in Nellore district, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
TIRUPATI: Though the authorities have not approved the so-called ’Ayurvedic preparation’ for Covid-19, prepared by Bonigi Anandaiah, thousands of people, including critical Covid patients in ambulances, queued up for the concoction for hours, awaiting their turn in serpentine lines at Krishnapatnam village in Nellore district on Friday.

The mixture was being distributed by Anandaiah, a self-proclaimed Ayurvedic practitioner, free of cost for nearly a month, before the Nellore district administration a couple of days back ordered temporary halt to its reparation.

 

However, defying authorities, local legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy went ahead and resumed the distribution programme on Friday, causing desperate people to rush there for the scientifically unproven mixture. A team of Ayurvedic doctors from the Department of Ayush has been sent to enquire about the medicine and submit a report to the government.

The expert team reported that none of those who took the concoction complained of any ill-effects and mentioned that one of the Covid patients claimed his oxygen levels rise to 95 from 83 in just an hour after getting two drops in his eyes.

 

“We are preparing the medicine with natural ingredients and no harmful substances are used. We are making and distributing it in three categories – one for preventing Covid, the second one is for those with mild symptoms and the third one is for infected persons who need oxygen support,” Anandaiah said.

Meanwhile, the police personnel had a tough time controlling the crowds and even resorted to a slight lathi-charge to disperse the huge gathering.
As not only infected but also critically ill patients were also taken to the village in ambulances, the organisers were uncertain whether to continue the process or halt it in view of the draining stocks. They were seen urging crowds to go back to their places, assuring that they would mail the medicine to their doorsteps through a courier facility, once they obtain approvals from the government. Finally, they halted the distribution as even the reserves were exhausted.

 

As per the suggestion of Ayush medical team, they distributed only oral preparation on Friday and skipped the eye drops.

Tags: nellore covid medicine, ayurvedice covid medicine at nellore, ayush medical team, anandaiah, covid patients, ayurvedic doctors from the department of ayush, kakani govardhan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


