Nation, In Other News

Inform me about service issues: Delhi Minister to DMRC

ANI
Published May 21, 2019, 7:25 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 7:25 pm IST
Delhi Trasnport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo: File)
 Delhi Trasnport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot wrote to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh on Tuesday, asking him to ensure that city-state's transport minister is informed about any disruption in metro services.

Referring to the disruption in metro services on Tuesday, Gehlot's office stated that "such incidents must be reported by DMRC to Minister (Transport) immediately in future."

 

"Secondly, the DMRC must inform the commuters about such incidents immediately through their Twitter handle. Thirdly, responsibility needs to be fixed for today's incident."

"Fourthly, remedial steps should be taken. Lastly, details of all the break-downs of metro services since 2011 along with their reasons must be furnished," the minister's office further stated.

Normal services on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre were disrupted on Tuesday due to a technical glitch, affecting thousands of passengers.

Metro train operations were disrupted due to an overhead electric cable fault between Chattarpur and Sultanpur on the Yellow line.

Two trains were stuck for close to one hour and thirty minutes on this stretch. The trains got stuck at 9.27 am in the morning and the evacuation process started at 9.45 am after a tweet made by a metro commuter.

The evacuation of the respective trains was completed by 11.10 am and 11.27 am.

The Yellow Line is one of the busiest lines in the Delhi Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers from Delhi to neighbouring Gurgaon in Haryana.

The route measures almost 49 km and has a total of 37 stations. It connects Samaypur Badli in north Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

The stretch connects prominent areas such as Delhi University, New Delhi and Old Delhi Railway Stations, INA Market, AIIMS and Hauz Khas.

