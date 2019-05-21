LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Other News 21 May 2019 Dissent of Election ...
Nation, In Other News

Dissent of Election Commissioners will be recorded: EC

ANI
Published May 21, 2019, 8:31 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 9:05 pm IST
The decision was taken at a meeting of the full Commission which was called specifically to address the concerns of Ashok Lavasa.
EC Ashok Lavasa (EC), CEC Sunil Arora (C) and EC Sushil Chandra. (Photo: File)
 EC Ashok Lavasa (EC), CEC Sunil Arora (C) and EC Sushil Chandra. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a victory of sorts for Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, the Election Commission (EC) decided to record dissent of any member during proceedings of the full Commission.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the full Commission which was called specifically to take on board the concerns expressed by Lavasa.

 

Lavasa kept away from the meetings protesting against non-recording of his dissent on the clean chits given by the Commission on the complaints of opposition parties regarding alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.

In the meeting of the full Commission today which was also attended by Lavasa, it was decided that proceedings of the Commission meeting would be drawn including the views of all the Commission members, sources said.

Thereafter, formal instructions would be issued in consonance with the present laws and rules, they said.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and other Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

Differences in the Election Commission burst out in the open last week with Lavasa boycotting the meetings of the full Commission over his dissent on crucial decisions not being recorded.

Arora sought to downplay the controversy saying all the Commissioners are "not expected to be template or clones of each other".

Arora also said "ill-timed" controversies should be avoided and called a meeting of the full Commission on May 21 to discuss and thrash out issues.
 

Lavasa had written a letter to Arora on May 16 even hinting at "taking recourse to other measures" for restoring the "lawful" functioning of the Commission in terms of recording minority decisions.

"I am being forced to stay away from the meetings of the full Commission since minority decisions are not being recorded. My participation in the deliberations of the Commission becomes meaningless since my minority decisions go unrecorded," he said.

"My various notes on the need for transparency in the recording and disclosure of all decisions including the minority view have gone unheeded, forcing me to withdraw from participating in the deliberations of the complaints," he said in the letter to Arora.

The office of the CEC released a statement on Saturday which said there has been an "unsavoury and avoidable" controversy reported in the media today about the internal functioning of the Commission in respect of the handling Mode Code of Conduct.

This, he said, has come at a time when all the Chief Electoral Officers throughout the country and their teams were geared for the seventh and last phase of polling on Sunday.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha election, sunil arora, chief election commissioner, ashok lavasa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Empty spaces in the city often turn into dumping spots, and this affects the neighbourhood. Those living nearby complain of stench and mosquitoes.

BBMP to owners: Keep empty plots tidy or else

Governor Purohit at Ooty flower show valedictory. (Photo: DC)

Have flower show in every district: Governor

Gita Gopinath

IMF director Gita Gopinath receives accolades on Mysuru homecoming

Madras High Court (Photo: File)

Madras high court restrains 9 companies from using ‘Gold Winner’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

By achieving this feat, Sherpa has become the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most Everest summits. (Photo: AP)
 

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee, who has been hailed for her revelation, is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Inform me about service issues: Delhi Minister to DMRC

Delhi Trasnport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo: File)

Vice Admiral Verma's fresh plea against supersession

Vice Admiral Bimal Verma (Photo: ANI)

Pakistani boat carrying drugs seized by Indian Coast Guard

Photo; Representational image

Cyclone Fani: CM Patnaik announces Rs 100 cr package for street vendors, farmers

Around 2,000 small broiler poultry units will be supported through this intervention. (Photo:ANI)

AP minister's wife argues with toll booth staffer over fee

This is the second such incident at Kaja toll gate. (Photo:ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham