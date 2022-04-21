Vizag tops in India in Swachh Feedback, Vijayawada 5th

The ratings were done as per the Citizen Feedback channel for which 87 lakh people responded from across ULBs. — Representational image/DC Image

Visakhapatnam: Eight wings of the AP Municipal Administration and Urban Development wings have been included among top 15 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the country based on the latest feedback from the public on Swachh Survekshan-2022.

The ratings were done as per the Citizen Feedback channel for which 87 lakh people responded from across ULBs. Under the ‘above 10 lakh population’ category, Vizag touched at top -- with 3.05 lakh feedbacks while Vijayawada came fifth with 1.7 lakh feedbacks.

Similarly, in the 3-10 lakh population category, Kurnool came second, Nellore third, Rajahmundry fourth and Guntur fifth.

Between 1 and 3 lakh population, Tirupati was the only ULB in the state that got listed, it having emerged as top 2. However, no ULB in the state got the rank under one-lakh population category.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, GVMC chief medical officer KSLG Sastry said the feedback from the people would help the ULBs get the ranks and awards from the Union Ministry of Urban Development. The awards would be useful for any ULBs to get funds and priorities in getting projects that can improve the public health system in their respective towns and cities.

“The deadline for receiving the feedback is April 30. We hope that we may get between 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh feedback by the deadline," Sastry said and urged the public to make use of the digital tools to send their feedback.

Overall, 53, 69,507 feedbacks were received through the Vote for Your City web channel while 11,13,569 received through the App. A total of 16, 03,699 feedbacks were directly delivered through the Face-to-Face channel wherein the surveyors visited places like bus stations, railway stations and tourist spots. Nearly five lakh people have used the Swachhta App so far.

* Above 10 lakh population category

- Rank – ULB

1st – Vizag

5th – Vijayawada

* Under 3-10 lakh population category

- Rank - ULB

2nd- Kurnool

3rd – Nellore

4th – Rajahmundry

5th – Guntur

* Tirupati came 2nd in ‘below 3 lakh population’ category

* April 30 is the deadline for feedback.