HC dismisses petition challenging regularisation of services of contract employees

Hyderabad: A division bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Sharma and Justice Abhinand Shavili on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the regularisation of services of contract employees in various departments in terms of Government Order (GO) MS 16 issued on February 26, 2016.

The bench pulled up senior counsel Sarasani Satyam Reddy for repeat filing of petitions on the issue, as the matters were earlier dismissed. The court warned him that it will impose costs for filing the third petition.

The CJ observed, "Because of respect that you are senior counsel, I am not imposing costs. If you keep arguing in the matter, I will impose exemplary costs."

The bench was dealing with a petition filed by the Telangana Doctors Association that challenged the government decision to regularise the services of contract employees. It had also challenged recent proceedings issued by the government, calling for proposals from various departments to regularise the services of eligible persons.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad brought to the notice of the court that this was the third petition on same issue which was filed by the same counsel after two unsuccessful attempts.

Satyam Reddy tried to convince the court that there were grounds that had not been considered and the regularisation of contract employees was contrary to the Supreme Court judgment in ‘State of Karnataka and others Vs Umadevi’. In response, the CJ said that he should have filed a review petition. He asked counsel to go to the Supreme Court if he wanted to challenge the earlier orders passed by this court.