HC directs AP to maintain status quo on Amara Raja Group lands

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 21, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Petitioner’s counsels argued that 21.69 acres of land was allotted in 2015 by the then state government and the firm paid Rs 22.50L per acre
 A single judge bench headed by Justice Durga Prasada held a hearing on the petition on Wednesday and issued order to serve notices to the senior officials including district collector, Tirupati, the RDO and others. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to maintain status quo on the lands allotted to the Amara Raja Group-associated Mangal Industries. The HC asked it not to change the boundaries and not take any hasty decision.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Durga Prasada held a hearing on the petition on Wednesday and issued order to serve notices to the senior officials including district collector, Tirupati, the RDO and others. He posted the next hearing to April 27.

 

The Tirupati collector issued proceedings to take back the 17.69 acres of land located in survey no. 629/5 at Karakambadi village of Renigunta mandal, belonging to Mangal Industries on April 2 and it was challenged by the company.

Petitioner’s counsels argued that 21.69 acres of land was allotted in 2015 by the then state government and the firm paid Rs 22.50 lakh per acre as per prevailing market value to the government.

They said the industry was set up by investing hundreds of crores and several people were earning their livelihood from it. They submitted that 67 per cent of the land was being utilised while 33 per cent of it was left for green belt. They raised the contention on the RDO’s report by stating that only four acres of land was being used while the remaining 17.69 acres was left unused.

 

 

 

