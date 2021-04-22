Nation Other News 21 Apr 2021 Demand for cancellat ...
Nation, In Other News

Demand for cancellation of SSC, Inter exams in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 22, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2021, 12:00 am IST
The AP government had decided to go ahead with the exams as per schedule by following Covid-19 protocol
Chorus is rising for the cancellation of SSC and Intermediate exams to ensure the safety of 16 lakh students and prevent them from contracting Covid. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Chorus is rising for the cancellation of SSC and Intermediate exams to ensure the safety of 16 lakh students and prevent them from contracting Covid. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: The chorus is rising for the cancellation of SSC and Intermediate exams to ensure the safety of 16 lakh students and prevent them from contracting Covid. The AP government had decided to go ahead with the exams as per schedule by following Covid-19 protocol. Students, teachers and parents are worried about safety.

Parents P. Suresh and Sk. Khaja pointed out that the state government had already promoted students from Class I to IX and declared holidays for schools. Citing the cancellation of exams in Telangana, they wondered why state is adamant about holding exams. They clarified that they are not against the exams being conducted but the Covid conditions are becoming dangerous.

 

Teachers G. Yedukondalu and P. Ramesh pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading in schools and colleges when they started in 13 districts of the State infecting students, teachers and non-teaching staff. This had forced the government to conclude the academic year by declaring summer vacations for schools. Pointing to the large number of students taking the exam, the chances of Covid spreading through asymptomatic persons is very high.

Jana Sena chief K. Pawan Kalyan, TD national general secretary Nara Lokesh, leaders of the Congress and Left parties wrote letters to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking cancellation of exams. Further, on Wednesday, BJP AP president Somu Veerraju expressed fear that students coming to write exams through public transport can catch the virus easily.

 

...
Tags: ssc and intermediate exams in ap, ap school and college exams, covid cases in ap, exams amid covid in ap, ap ssc exams, ap intermediate exams, exams for students in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

TSEC officials said the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on holding the municipal polls following the high court directives in this respect, but there was no response till as yet. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Municipal polls unlikely to be postponed in Telangana despite Covid worries

The data released by the state health department in the daily Covid-19 bulletin also showed that the Coronavirus has now spread in the entire population of all 33 districts of Telangana. (Representational Image/PTI)

One Covid death nearly every hour in Telangana

A majority of the 1,250 film theatres in the state had reopened after the caseload of the virus subsided, but with the number of cases rising in the second wave, film exhibitors are planning to stop screening of films. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Screening of films in AP may be stopped soon due to Covid

With KCR remaining in isolation after he tested Covid positive on April 19, the clearance of the files will take time. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

New pay scale for employees promised by KCR delayed



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Made-in-India vaccine ready for world, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

Farmer, woman from Hyderabad catch Modi's 'mann'

Hyderabad farmer developed wheat strains that were fortified with Vitamin D and this month, he received a patent for the wheat he developed. — DC Image

Furnace oil from TTP leaks into sea in Kerala; leak plugged, say company officials

Furnace oil tank, picture used for representational images only (Image source: KPN)

Drivers' unions oppose allowing white-plate vehicles as taxis under aggregator

Unions of taxi drivers and owners raised their objection to this decision as only yellow-plate vehicles had been allowed to be used for commercial purpose so far. (Representational image: DC file)

Christians disappointed with COVID-19 curbs in Telangana

Last year’s Good Friday and Easter were not celebrated because of the lockdown. (Representational image/DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham