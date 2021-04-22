Demand for cancellation of SSC, Inter exams in AP

Chorus is rising for the cancellation of SSC and Intermediate exams to ensure the safety of 16 lakh students and prevent them from contracting Covid. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Vijayawada: The chorus is rising for the cancellation of SSC and Intermediate exams to ensure the safety of 16 lakh students and prevent them from contracting Covid. The AP government had decided to go ahead with the exams as per schedule by following Covid-19 protocol. Students, teachers and parents are worried about safety.

Parents P. Suresh and Sk. Khaja pointed out that the state government had already promoted students from Class I to IX and declared holidays for schools. Citing the cancellation of exams in Telangana, they wondered why state is adamant about holding exams. They clarified that they are not against the exams being conducted but the Covid conditions are becoming dangerous.

Teachers G. Yedukondalu and P. Ramesh pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading in schools and colleges when they started in 13 districts of the State infecting students, teachers and non-teaching staff. This had forced the government to conclude the academic year by declaring summer vacations for schools. Pointing to the large number of students taking the exam, the chances of Covid spreading through asymptomatic persons is very high.

Jana Sena chief K. Pawan Kalyan, TD national general secretary Nara Lokesh, leaders of the Congress and Left parties wrote letters to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking cancellation of exams. Further, on Wednesday, BJP AP president Somu Veerraju expressed fear that students coming to write exams through public transport can catch the virus easily.