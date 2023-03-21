  
Yet to receive SIT notice in TSPSC leak case: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:48 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 7:53 am IST
Revanth said that issuing notices to leaders of Opposition parties was a tactic by the ruling BRS to dilute the case. “We shall not be handing over the evidence to SIT. In case the probe is handed over to a sitting judge, then we will provide them,” (DC)
 Hyderabad: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy on Monday said he has not received a notice from the SIT probing the TSPSC question paper leak case, over statements made by him accusing ministers and government employees of the crime.

In a media statement, he also made it clear that he would not share the evidence with the special investigation team (SIT) unless the probe is handed over to a sitting judge.

Revanth said that issuing notices to leaders of Opposition parties was a tactic by the ruling BRS to dilute the case. “We shall not be handing over the evidence to SIT. In case the probe is handed over to a sitting judge, then we will provide them,” he said.

The Malkajgiri MP said: “We shall continue to support the 30 lakh unemployed youth. Till the time KCR and KTR are brought down, this fight shall continue.”

