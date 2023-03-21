  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 21 Mar 2023 Unseasonal rains des ...
Nation, In Other News

Unseasonal rains destroy crops, add to farm distress in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:11 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 1:17 am IST
The district administration has put the total crop damage loss at Rs 4.67 crore. Mango crop in around 4,000 hectares was damaged.(Image Source: Twitter)
 The district administration has put the total crop damage loss at Rs 4.67 crore. Mango crop in around 4,000 hectares was damaged.(Image Source: Twitter)

TIRUPATI: M. Venkata Ramana Reddy, a farmer from Tenkayathopu village close to Naidupeta, has cultivated paddy crops in four acres by investing around Rs 2.3 lakh. He was hoping to make a fortune from the improved paddy market. But unseasonal rains dashed his hopes as they had destroyed his ready-to-harvest paddy fields.

Hundreds of marginal and small-scale farmers in Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor districts have suffered significant crop damage as a result of the recent unseasonal rain. Tomatoes, bananas, papayas, beans, chilies, mangoes, potatoes, gourds, drumsticks and other horticulture crops and flowers bore the brunt in these districts.

According to sources, Bogole received the highest rain in Nellore district, with 79.8 mm, followed by Rapur - 74 mm, Sangam - 60 mm, Kaligiri - 57.6 mm, Nellore - 50 mm, and Atmakur - 48.4 mm. The unexpected rains hit nearly 129 villages in the district and destroyed crops on about 4,400 hectares in Kandukur, Kavali, Udayagiri, Atmakur, Sarvepalli, Venkatagiri, and Nellore constituencies.

Paddy crops of over 3,597 acres were damaged and standing paddy crop on 1,350 hectares in 41 villages was inundated in Sarvepalli, which has been the worst hit. Bengal gram, which was grown on 600 acres in 27 villages in and around Udayagiri segment, as well as cotton on 250 acres, sesame on 22 acres and groundnut on 20 acres were all damaged.

Apart from this, mango orchards covering thousands of acres in the district were also damaged.

In Chittoor district, tomato crop grown on 234.4 hectares, potato on 57 hectares, flowers on 43.6 hectares, beans on 42.2 hectares, gourds on 20.6 hectares, cluster beans on 20 hectares, chilli on 15.6 hectares, cauliflower on 10 hectares and other crops spread over hundreds of acres were destroyed.

The district administration has put the total crop damage loss at Rs 4.67 crore. Mango crop in around 4,000 hectares was damaged.

Opposition parties urged the state government to come to the rescue of farmers. They wanted the government to purchase the damaged paddy at a support price and adequate compensation to farmers, who suffered severe crop loss. Meanwhile, the district administrations of Nellore, Chittoor and Tirupati started enumeration of crop loss.

...
Tags: unseasonal rains, crop loss, crop loss andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

The victims were about to cut a cake as they had received their appointment and appreciation letters from the management when they got trapped. (Image: S. Surender Reddy/DC)

Swapnalok fire: In celebratory mood over appointments, fire victims ignored alarm

A division bench of Justice M.R. Shah and Justice C.T. Ravi Kumar said that four years was sufficient time for a probe and that investigating officers must be replaced over such delays. (Image source: PTI)

SC questions CBI over delay in Vivekananda murder probe

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. — DC Image

KCR sure of hat-trick, writes to workers

Revanth said that issuing notices to leaders of Opposition parties was a tactic by the ruling BRS to dilute the case. “We shall not be handing over the evidence to SIT. In case the probe is handed over to a sitting judge, then we will provide them,” (DC)

Yet to receive SIT notice in TSPSC leak case: Revanth



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ayodhya Development Authority gives final nod to construction of Dhannipur mosque

A mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library are to be constructed by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust. (AP Photo)

Well-planned cities will be key to India's growth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-Budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

ABVP workers allege vandalism of Chhatrapati Shivaji's portrait in JNU, demand action

The ABVP Secretary urged the JNU administration to take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere. — Representational Image/DC

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Jaishankar: Find ways to de-risk global economy

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar speaks on India's G20 Presidency during an event held in Hyderabad (K Durga Rao/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->