  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 21 Mar 2023 Ugadi rush at Srisai ...
Nation, In Other News

Ugadi rush at Srisailam, peace ensured by special security

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 21, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Srisailam temple executive officer S. Lavanna said necessary arrangements were made for devotees for the Ugadi at the agnigundam, the main point of obeisance for Karnataka devotees, on Tuesday night. (Photo: DC)
 Srisailam temple executive officer S. Lavanna said necessary arrangements were made for devotees for the Ugadi at the agnigundam, the main point of obeisance for Karnataka devotees, on Tuesday night. (Photo: DC)

ANANTAPUR: The Srisailam hill temple witnessed huge crowds of devotees from Karnataka and Maharashtra to offer Sari and traditional offerings for Goddess Bramarambika, their “daughter” marking the Ugadi festival. Tens of thousands of devotees arrived by padayatra at the temple from distances as far as 400 km and by holding kavadis.

In view of the clashes between the Karnataka devotees and local traders during the previous Ugadi festival, Nandyal SP Raghuveer Reddy arranged special security for the festival season in Srisailam this time. The temple committee conducted meetings in Karnataka, with a plea to the devotees there to cooperate with temple functionaries during the Ugadi Festival.

Last year, Karnataka devotees had a clash with local traders and petty shopkeepers and several devotees had been injured.

Teams of CCS inspector Ramakrishna and Legal Metrology Inspector Anitha raided several shops in Srisailam and found the shop owners were not following the official guidelines that had been issued for them. The officials imposed penalties on traders and directed them to display boards carrying the prices of all their items in both Kannada and Hindi, to avoid clashes over rates.

The officials said 35 shops were found with irregularities and a total penalty of Rs 1.06 lakh was imposed on them by Tuesday night. The Nandyal SP said additional forces have been posted at all sensitive areas of Srisailam following the arrival of devotees from Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Srisailam temple executive officer S. Lavanna said necessary arrangements were made for devotees for the Ugadi at the agnigundam, the main point of obeisance for Karnataka devotees, on Tuesday night. A tradition of agnigundam a day before the Ugadi, late at night, was the main attraction for the Karnataka devotees. Expert swimmers were on service at the Patalganga.

...
Tags: srisailam temple, ugadi festival, ugadi celebrations, goddess bramarambika temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

TSERC chairman T. Sriranga Rao said that after careful consideration, they directed the discoms to collect the reduced price. Discoms claimed ₹210.20 crores additional surcharge from open-access consumers, but TSERC directed discoms to collect only ₹8.29 crore. (Image Source: Facebook)

Surcharge on open-access power reduced

“How can the commissioner say that Preethi’s death is either by suicide or cardiac arrest before complete details of her death have been received. My daughter did not have any single health complication. How can she die of cardiac arrest,” (Representational Image/DC)

Will fight for justice to Dr. Preethi: Father

Police said Lokesh (25) is a native of Tirupattur village in Tamil Nadu, working as a mason in Chittoor. Lokesh argued with his wife in Tirupattur on a video call threatening to hang himself. He accidentally slipped and hanged himself. (Representational Image)

Threatening suicide, man hangs self accidentally

Tourism minister R.K. Roja (Image Source:culture.ap.gov.in)

Commenting on BCs and SCs in derogatory language is a routine for TD: Minister Roja



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ayodhya Development Authority gives final nod to construction of Dhannipur mosque

A mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library are to be constructed by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust. (AP Photo)

Jaishankar: Find ways to de-risk global economy

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar speaks on India's G20 Presidency during an event held in Hyderabad (K Durga Rao/DC)

TMC Twitter account hacked, name changed to 'Yuga labs'

The official Twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be hacked as its name has been changed to 'Yuga labs'. (Twitter)

Digital tech will reach everyone in society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar on ‘Ease of Living using Technology', via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

CJI rues lack of empathy in educational institutions

19th Annual Convocation at Nalsar University of Law Hyderabad, (left to Right) Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Chief Justice High Court for the State of Telangana and Chancellor,NALSAR, Justice P.S Narasimha Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud Chief Justice of India, and Justice V. Ramasubramanian Judge. Supreme court of India and others participate. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->