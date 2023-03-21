  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 21 Mar 2023 Swapnalok fire victi ...
Nation, In Other News

Swapnalok fire victims were celebrating, ignored alarm

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Mar 21, 2023, 1:58 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 7:25 am IST
The victims were about to cut a cake as they had received their appointment and appreciation letters from the management when they got trapped. (Image: S. Surender Reddy/DC)
 The victims were about to cut a cake as they had received their appointment and appreciation letters from the management when they got trapped. (Image: S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: Six people who died in a fire at the Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad on March 17 were celebrating their appointments on the premises of Q-Net Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt. Ltd when a fire broke out, a lift operator in the complex said.

The victims, Triveni, Shiva, Vennela, Pramila, B. Sravani, B. Prashant and Vijay, were about to cut a cake as they had received their appointment and appreciation letters from the management when they got trapped.

Lift operator Hari Prasad said that after the office was engulfed in thick smoke, Vijay managed to break a glass window and stood on the pavement of the fifth floor, following which he was rescued by firefighters.

Hari Prasad said he first noticed smoke coming from the main door of Vikas Paper Flexo Packaging Limited’s office on the fifth floor.

“I first alerted all the offices that were open on the fifth floor, following which the employees immediately got down and managed to escape to the open place of the B block, at the rear side of the complex,” Hari Prasad said.

“I noticed that the lights in Q-Net offices were on and when I came close to the main door, I heard people talking. It seemed that they were not aware (of the fire),” he said.

He said that he continuously rapped on the door, but there was no response for a while, following which a woman answered the door after a while. But, despite raising the alarm, they were not bothered about it, he said.

“I saw a group of seven people, including four women, in a party mood. They had placed a cake and eatables on the centre of the table and the air conditioner was on. After one of the women slammed the door shut, not realising the seriousness, I called the owner of Q-Net Vihaan Shiva, but he too did not respond to my call,” Hari Prasad said.

He said that he then helped evacuate people from offices on floors one to six, including a chartered accounting agency, where 12 people were working.

“It was Hari who informed everyone and saved the lives of hundreds of people. Otherwise, there would have been hundreds of casualties. The old man going to every floor and informing about the fire,” the CA said.

“When Hari informed me about people in the Q-Net office, I too rushed with him and tried to enter the B-block, but it was too late then. It was pitch dark and the fire had spread to the first floor. I remember it was 7.15 pm then,” the CA said.

...
Tags: hari prasad, q-net vihaan direct selling pvt, vihaan shiva, vikas paper flexo packaging limited
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 21 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmaar Mallanna (Image Source:Twitter)

L.B. Nagar police register case against Mallanna

The SIT chief A.R. Srinivas along with his team visited the TSPSC office and inspected the premises. Representational image/DC

Accused first attempted to steal question papers in June

A school bus with 40 students lost control, and hit a tree slide into a ditch in Shamirpet, Monday afternoon. . (Representational Image: PTI)

2 hurt in Chaitanya school bus mishap

Telangana High Court (DC)

HC warns of contempt proceedings over Hill Fort Palace row



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ayodhya Development Authority gives final nod to construction of Dhannipur mosque

A mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library are to be constructed by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust. (AP Photo)

Well-planned cities will be key to India's growth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-Budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

ABVP workers allege vandalism of Chhatrapati Shivaji's portrait in JNU, demand action

The ABVP Secretary urged the JNU administration to take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere. — Representational Image/DC

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Jaishankar: Find ways to de-risk global economy

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar speaks on India's G20 Presidency during an event held in Hyderabad (K Durga Rao/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->