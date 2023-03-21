SC questions CBI over delay in Vivekananda murder probe

A division bench of Justice M.R. Shah and Justice C.T. Ravi Kumar said that four years was sufficient time for a probe and that investigating officers must be replaced over such delays. (Image source: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over an inordinate delay in completing a probe into the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, directing the agency to submit the latest status report in a sealed cover.

A division bench of Justice M.R. Shah and Justice C.T. Ravi Kumar said that four years was sufficient time for a probe and that investigating officers must be replaced over such delays.

The bench was hearing a petition by Tulasamma, wife of accused D. Shivashankar Reddy, who expressed doubts about the ongoing investigation by the CBI and questioned why her husband continues to be jailed for long, under the pretext of the probe.

During the hearing, Justice Shah sought to know the latest status, to which Additional Solicitor General Natarajan, on behalf of the CBI, said the investigation was going on properly.

Reacting to it, the bench questioned: “Will it take years if things go smoothly? If there is more delay… then change the investigating officer or convey it to the director of the CBI.”

The court, instructing Natarajan to ascertain from the CBI director whether the investigation officer can be replaced, adjourned the case to March 27.

Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy was murdered on March 15, 2019. The investigation was transferred to the CBI in 2020 on the direction of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, on a petition filed by Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha Reddy, who raised suspicion about some relatives.