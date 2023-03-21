  
L. Ravichander
The writer is a senior counsel of the Telangana high court

HC warns TSTDC over laxity in Hill Fort Palace revamp

Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:40 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 7:55 am IST
Telangana High Court.(File Photo: PTI)
HYDERABAD: Dealing with a PIL filed for the revival and conservation of Hill Fort Palace, a notified heritage monument, a two-judge bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji voiced displeasure at how the state tourism development corporation was dealing with the issue.

Referring to a communication from the corporation’s MD to the Advocate General, the court pointed out that after the last hearing on January 10, there was no development in the matter, except for a meeting on March 15, which refers to samples being sent for lab tests.

The High Court directed the MD to be present in court on April 29 and warned of initiating contempt proceedings if a tangible development plan was not placed before it.

Missing person complaint closed after 16 years

Dealing with a habeas corpus plea, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the police to close a missing person’s case. The bench of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Pulla Karthik was dealing with a petition filed by N. Sree Ramulu, whose brother has been missing since February 2006. He questioned the functioning of the police and their inability to trace his brother. The prosecution informed the court that a person missing for over seven years is presumed dead, as per law. The court, directing police to shut the complaint, granted liberty to the petitioner to file a protest petition.

Repeat offender released from preventive custody

Dealing with a writ petition, the Telangana High Court set aside preventive detention of habitual offender Gopu Karan, who allegedly stole electric copper wire from transformers, especially in agricultural lands. As he has 19 cases against him, the police detained him on December 12, 2022, citing inconvenience to farmers. However, Karan’s mother submitted to the court that she would take responsibility and caution her son not to repeat the crime. The bench of Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Pulla Karthik set aside the detention order.

Bail denied to accused in explosives case

The Telangana High Court on Monday denied anticipatory bail to a petitioner, Jangiah, a labourer, who was named an accused in a case of explosive substances being found in a car, as per a case filed at the Chandrayangutta Police Station. In this case, 600 gelatin sticks and 300 detonators were found in a car. The petitioner, named third accused in the case, claimed he was falsely implicated solely on the statement of the prime accused. However, as the prosecution stated that the investigation was still ongoing, Justice C. Sumalatha refused bail to the accused.

Bail granted in assault, kidnap case

Justice C. Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail in a case of assault, battery and kidnapping. The judge was dealing with a plea filed by Kambalapally Anil and Pandi John Kumar, both students and residents of Ibrahimpatnam. The court was informed that the petitioners were arrayed as accused in a crime registered at Adibatla Police Station. The father of a girl alleged that a group of 50 people barged into his house at a late hour, assaulted him and his family, and dragged and kidnapped his daughter. Upon instructions from one Naveen Reddy, 49 people followed and acted as said, as per the sole statement of the prime accused. The prosecution stated that 24 other witness statements were recorded. The court enlarged the petitioners on bail with a cost of Rs 30,000 towards the bail bond.

 

Tags: telangana high court, hill fort palace, telangana state tourism development corporation (tstdc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


