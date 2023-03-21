  
Hailstorm damages horticulture crops in Rayalaseema

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:10 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 1:51 am IST
Officials said that over 1200 acres of horticulture crops were damaged in the erstwhile Anantapur district. (DC File Image)
ANANTAPUR: An untimely hailstorm that hit the region caused large-scale damage in over 30,000 acres of paddy, maize, chili, green gram, drum-stick, papaya, mango and other crops. Thousands of farmers have been affected by the unseasonal rains and hailstorms that led to complete harvest losses in Rayalaseema.

Officials said that over 1200 acres of horticulture crops were damaged in the erstwhile Anantapur district.

Heavy damage to crops was reported in Anantapur, Kurnool, Satyasai and Nandyal districts. Shattered by the damage, farmers have demanded compensation from the government.

One farmer Ramanjineyulu said “our crops have been completely damaged. We have a large family and are fully dependent on agriculture and labor work. The government should provide compensation for our loss.”   

A farmer from Narpala lamented, “Crops in around 1.5 acres of land have been damaged.  Many farmers have taken loans for growing the crops. The government should come to our rescue".

Mango crop was damaged in Narpala, NP Kunta, Nallacheruvu, Tanakallu, Bukkapatnam and Kambaduru mandals while papaya crops worth `48 lakh were damaged in Rapthadu, Garladinne and Atmakur mandals in Anantapur district, where chilli, tomato and paddy crops were also affected.

Suresh Babu, a farmer from Gooty, said now farmers were in a hurry to sell mangoes, papaya, muskmelon and pomegranate at throw-away prices so as to reduce the loss.

Tags: hailstorm, rains in andhra pradesh, horticulture
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


