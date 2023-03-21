  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 21 Mar 2023 AP Assembly passes 1 ...
Nation, In Other News

AP Assembly passes 10 Bills

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:17 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 12:27 am IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: By Arrangement)
 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: By Arrangement)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed 10 Bills on Monday, including the Andhra Pradesh Education (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Andhra Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Andhra Pradesh Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Andhra Pradesh Advocates Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Also passed by voice vote were Andhra Pradesh Education (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Andhra Pradesh Public Libraries (Amendment) Bill, 2023 after they were moved by minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana. The two Bills were tabled on Sunday.

The Assembly also passed the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2023, moved by deputy chief minister (Endowments) K. Satyanarayana; the Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Commission (Amendment) Bill,2023 moved by deputy chief minister (minority welfare) S.B. Amzath Basha, the Registration (Andhra Pradesh) Amendment Bill, 2023 that was moved by revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

The Andhra Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Andhra Pradesh Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2023, moved by deputy chief minister (excise) K. Narayana Swamy was passed by voice vote.

The Andhra Pradesh Advocates Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was tabled by municipal minister Audimulapu Suresh, the Andhra Pradesh Commission for Backward Classes Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved by minister for BC welfare Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna were also passed by voice vote.  The Andhra Pradesh Milk Procurement (Protection of Farmers) and Enforcement of Safety of Milk Standards Bill, 2023 was also passed.

Narayana Swamy said that the government is  avowed to reduce consumption of alcohol in the state with a view to improve the physical health of the people. He further said that accordingly, amendments were carried out in 2020 to the relevant provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition Act, 1995 enhancing imprisonment up to eight years and fine up to `five lakh for offences.

Swamy said that simultaneously this has also resulted in heavy pendency in the number of cases in the trial courts resulting in heavy workload, which has brought to the fore the need to recognize the difference between offences of grave and non-grave nature. He said the amendments were made to make provision for grave and non-grave offences and enabling compounding of offences involving smaller quantities of intoxicants, committed for the first time. This will augur well for efficient utilisation of manpower in enforcement agencies for focused investigations and reduce pendency in trial courts.

Council passes three bills: Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council passed three government bills here on Monday.

Minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao moved the first bill dealing with the Andhra Pradesh Dotted Lands (Updation in Re-Settlement Register) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will help removal of lands from prohibited list so that farmers could take up cultivation of crops and clear titles would be given to such lands.

The minister moved the second bill pertaining to Andhra Pradesh Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will provide farmers pattadar passbooks following the conduct of ongoing comprehensive land survey.

The minister also moved the Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Area) Inams (Abolition and Conversion into Ryotwari) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and accordingly, the bill was passed. All the three bills have been passed in the Assembly earlier.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh assembly, bills, botcha satyanarayana
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

TDP will sweep next Assembly elections in AP, says Lokesh

Latest From Nation

The victims were about to cut a cake as they had received their appointment and appreciation letters from the management when they got trapped. (Image: S. Surender Reddy/DC)

Swapnalok fire: In celebratory mood over appointments, fire victims ignored alarm

A division bench of Justice M.R. Shah and Justice C.T. Ravi Kumar said that four years was sufficient time for a probe and that investigating officers must be replaced over such delays. (Image source: PTI)

SC questions CBI over delay in Vivekananda murder probe

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. — DC Image

KCR sure of hat-trick, writes to workers

Revanth said that issuing notices to leaders of Opposition parties was a tactic by the ruling BRS to dilute the case. “We shall not be handing over the evidence to SIT. In case the probe is handed over to a sitting judge, then we will provide them,” (DC)

Yet to receive SIT notice in TSPSC leak case: Revanth



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ayodhya Development Authority gives final nod to construction of Dhannipur mosque

A mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library are to be constructed by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust. (AP Photo)

Well-planned cities will be key to India's growth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-Budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

ABVP workers allege vandalism of Chhatrapati Shivaji's portrait in JNU, demand action

The ABVP Secretary urged the JNU administration to take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere. — Representational Image/DC

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Jaishankar: Find ways to de-risk global economy

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar speaks on India's G20 Presidency during an event held in Hyderabad (K Durga Rao/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->