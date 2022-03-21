Family donates Swarajyam’s body to hospital

The body was handed over to Nalgonda Medical College for research purposes by her family members and Nalgonda district CPM leaders. (DC)

Hyderabad: The body of veteran Communist leader and former legislator Mallu Swarajyam, who passed away on Saturday aged 91, was handed over to Nalgonda Medical College for research purposes by her family members and Nalgonda district CPM leaders on Sunday.

Earlier, slogans like ‘Mallu Swarajyam johar’ reverberated at the Maqdoom Bhavan housing the state CPM office, where the body was kept, as hundreds of sympathisers and leaders from various political parties paid tributes.

Later, family members and party leaders carried the body to the clock towers bazaar and reached Nalgonda Medical College where it was donated to college officials for research purposes.

Panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and MLC K. Kavitha visited Maqdoom Bhavan and offered tributes. Kavitha recalled that they had interacted with Swarajyam on several occasions during the Telangana movement.

“She recounted her experiences while leading the Telangana armed struggle and motivating people towards movements. Her suggestions have kept us in good stead,” Kavitha said. CPI leader K. Narayana said Swarajyam was a prominent woman leader in the fight against the bonded labour system during Nizam's rule.

“We have worked together on people's issues and conducted several movements. She was a strong, determined and bold woman,” Narayana recalled.

Senior CPM leader B.V. Raghavulu said that Swarajyam was irreplaceable. Her association with the party was deep-rooted. The party will continue to take inspiration from her ideology, he said.