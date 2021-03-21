Government alert to rising Covid cases among school-going children: Eatala Rajender

The government is constantly assessing the situation and will take appropriate decisions as needed, he said. (Photo: Twitter @EATALAOffice)

Hyderabad: The government is keeping a close watch on the sporadic cases of Covid-19 among school-going children in the state, said health minister Eatala Rajender.

“But there is no cause for worry as children of the school-going age group are not impacted by the disease as much as people who are old and those with comorbid conditions,” Rajender said while speaking to the media at Veenavanka on Sunday.

“The disease is not severe in children,” he said, adding, “even in the sporadic cases we have seen so far, students have been asymptomatic. We have given them Covid-19 kits and advised isolation at home.”

He said it is absolutely vital that people follow Covid-19 safety precautions as the state is witnessing a rise in Coronavirus cases. The government is constantly assessing the situation and will take appropriate decisions as needed, he said.

While the situation in Telangana state is not as severe as in Maharashtra, the government continues to be on alert and is taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of the disease, whether it is through testing, tracing of contacts of people testing positive, or by providing treatment to Covid-19 patients.

“People have to cooperate. They should wear face masks properly, maintain physical distance and wash hands frequently. Please follow safety measures,” he added.