Fire breaks out in ICU of RIMS

Family members of some other patients too complained of no power and oxygen supply immediately after the fire incident. (Representational Photo: DC)

ADILABAD: A fire broke out in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, on Saturday afternoon. Short circuit in the AC stabiliser is said to be the cause for fire.

Family members of a patient Aparna, who was undergoing treatment in the ICU, said she had died as an oxygen mask was not provided to her while she was being shifted for safety to another ward, along with other patients, when the fire broke out.

Family members of some other patients too complained of no power and oxygen supply immediately after the fire incident.

RIMS director Banoth Balram Naik, however, refuted the allegations made by family members of Aparna. He underlined that she had already died when the fire started. There is no connection between the patient’s death and the fire incident, he maintained.

The director asserted that the safety of all patients in ICU was ensured by shifting them to another ward immediately after the fire broke out.